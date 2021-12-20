We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chicken and potatoes roasted in the same pan, with bright emerald green cabbage alongside.

This roast chicken with potato wedges only uses six ingredients to create a whole meal, and it’s really healthy – only 370 calories per portion. What’s really amazing is how it still feels like a treat – in fact it’s almost as good as a Sunday roast. Chicken legs are cheaper to buy than breast meat, but they are one of the tastiest bits of the bird. They’re also useful here too because the fat melts off the meat as it roasts, creating a tasty baste for the potatoes and the cabbage when you add them to the pan. It’s one of our tastiest low calorie meals.

Ingredients 2 medium potatoes, unpeeled, sliced into wedges

2 chicken legs, skin on

Good handful of parsley sprigs

1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges

¼ small Savoy cabbage, shredded

Oil, for roasting

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5. Put 1 tablespoon oil in a roasting tin in the oven to heat up. Put the potato wedges in a pan, cover with water, bring to the boil and cook for 5 minutes.

Drain the potatoes, keeping the cooking water. Put potatoes back in the pan to dry off, then add to the roasting tin containing the hot oil.

Rub a little oil all over the chicken legs and season well. Place them on a few sprigs of parsley in another roasting tin. Add the wedges of lemon.

Roast the chicken and potatoes for 30 minutes, then turn the potatoes and lemon wedges over and roast for another 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, chop cabbage finely. Bring potato cooking water to boil and cook cabbage for 2 minutes. Drain well, cool under cold running water. Drain again. Add to roasting tin with chicken, stirring it in to soak up cooking juices and heat through for 5 minutes.

Serve chicken on cabbage with the potato wedges. Sprinkle with parsley.

Top tip for roast chicken with potato wedges

Add a few whole, unpeeled cloves of garlic to the roasting pan along with the roasting chicken legs. As well as adding flavour to the meat and veg, they make an extra treat. The garlic inside goes soft and takes on a much milder flavour. When they’re cooked, you can use your fork to press the garlic paste out of the skin and eat with the potatoes.

