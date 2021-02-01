We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These roasted carrots and leeks with thyme and honey are the perfect side to your roast dinner.

Add some pizzazz to your veg with our recipe for roasted leeks and carrots smothered in thyme and honey. The sticky glaze gives the carrots and leeks a perfectly sweet flavour. Both carrots and leeks – which are packed full of vitamins and fibre – are in season for most of the year: carrots June to early May and leeks are best from May to October. This sweet and delicious veg goes perfectly with a Sunday lunch or Christmas dinner.

Ingredients 6 carrots

3 leeks

15g (½ oz) unsalted butter

100ml (3½ fl oz) dry white wine

1 tbsp honey

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and pepper, to season

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). Peel the carrots and leeks. Cut into big chunks and place in a large baking tray.

Cut the butter into small pieces and scatter over the vegetables. Add the dry white wine, honey and 4 sprigs fresh thyme. Season with salt and black pepper, then stir well to combine.

Roast for 40 mins, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and charred around the edges.

Top tip for making honey and thyme glaze carrots and leeks

Don't fancy carrots or leeks? You can try this recipe with parsnips, too.

