Soft marshmallow fluff, squidgy mini mallows, crunchy nuts and chocolate chips, this is an easy recipe that will delight chocolate lovers. Rocky road log is the perfect festive dessert to serve in place of a traditional Yule Log.

The beauty of this chocolate log is that you can mix and match the filling to suit all palettes. Switch the almonds for chopped chestnuts and the chocolate chips for sweeties or crushed biscuits – whatever takes your fancy. By all means, enlist younger family members to help but you’ll need a steady adult hand to roll the roulade.

Ingredients 6 large eggs (separated)

150g caster sugar

50g cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 jar of Marshmallow Fluff

100g white chocolate chips

100g milk chocolate chips

100g dark chocolate

150g mini marshmallows

100g flaked almonds

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4/350°F. Line a shallow baking tray with baking paper.

Whisk the egg whites with a couple of spoonfuls of sugar until it forms stiff peaks

In a separate bowl whisk the egg yolks, vanilla and remaining sugar until pale and thick.

Sift in the cocoa to the egg yolk mixture and combine. Add a large dollop of the egg white mixture and mix in thoroughly to loosen.

Gently fold in the remaining egg white taking care to knock as little air as possible out of the mix.

Spread evenly using a spatula onto the baking sheet and bake in the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, until just cooked.

Leave to cool slightly before tipping out onto another sheet of baking parchment. Carefully peel off the baked paper. Cover with a clean tea towel and leave to cool.

While the sponge is cooling melt the dark chocolate gently in a microwave in 20 second bursts until smooth to make the rocky road. On a baking paper-lined tray, roughly drizzle half the melted chocolate and add the marshmallows, almonds and chocolate chips before drizzling with the remaining chocolate. Leave to cool.

Uncover the sponge and spread thickly with the Marshmallow Fluff and chunks of the cooled rocky road.

Using the baking paper, gently roll the whole thing up to create a roulade shape.

Top with the remaining rocky road and sprinkle with icing sugar.

Top tip for making Rocky Road log...

Top the Rocky Road log with chopped nuts, melted chocolate, sweets, or festive cake toppers.

