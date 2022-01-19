We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A secretly healthy meal that still feels like a treat – all the family with love it.

Rosemary Conley’s pork fajitas are so quick and easy to make – you can have them ready and on the table in just 20 minutes. Using really lean cuts of succulent pork fillets, fast fried with peppers and onions, a portion comes in at under 300 calories. This recipes serves 4 – one fajita per person. You might find people with bigger appetites can manage two though, in which case, just multiply all the ingredients. If you’re serving up to the family, we recommend letting everyone make up their own fajitas. Serve low fat yoghurt, chopped herbs and salad in separate bowls, so people can add as much or as little as they like.

Ingredients 225g lean pork fillet, cut into strips

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 red and 1 green pepper, seeded and sliced

1 red onion, sliced

2 tbsp fajita seasoning

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

Juice of 1 lime

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

4 flat round tortilla breads

2 tbsp low-fat yogurt

Method In a preheated non-stick wok, dry-fry the pork and garlic until sealed. Season with salt and black pepper.

Add the red and green peppers, red onion and fajita seasoning and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the chives, lime juice and cherry tomatoes. Mix well and serve with warmed tortilla breads and low-fat yogurt, plus a mixed salad.

Top tips for making Rosemary Conley's pork fajitas

If you can't countenance a fajita without some grated cheese in it, add a portion (30g) of low fat grated cheddar for 92 calories. Chopped fresh chillies, spicy sriracha sauce or a fresh tomato salsa are all nice additions too.

You might also like…

400 calorie meals

Low calorie meals

Chicken fajitas

Click to rate ( 52 ratings) Sending your rating