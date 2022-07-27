Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This rosemary roast beef with cranberry glaze makes a glorious Sunday lunch at any time of year, plus the cranberry gives it a festive touch.
If you've never roasted a beef joint before, this is a great place to start. It's easy and pretty foolproof, as long as you are accurate with your cooking times (see tip). The cranberry glaze gives a lovely sweet tang to the beef. We used topside for this roast. Beef is quite an expensive meat, but topside is usually the most affordable roasting joint. It's lean and delicious. Silverside has a stronger, beefier flavour and sirloin (the same as the one you sometimes get as steaks) is really tender and flavourful, with more marbling than topside. You can use a jar of cranberry sauce for this recipe, or make your own from scratch with this simple perfect cranberry sauce recipe.
Ingredients
- 1.3kg (3lb) lean topside, silverside or sirloin joint
- Salt and pepper
- 2 large sprigs freshly chopped rosemary
For the glaze:
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp cranberry or redcurrant sauce
For the gravy:
- 25g (1oz) plain flour
- 600ml (1pint) good, hot beef stock
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5). Place the joint on a chopping board and make several slashes over the surface. Season and rub the joint on both sides with the rosemary, pressing into the slits.
- Place the joint on a metal rack in a large roasting tin and open roast for the preferred, calculated cooking time, basting occasionally with any rich meat juices.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the balsamic vinegar and cranberry or redcurrant sauce. During the last 15 mins of cooking remove the joint from the oven and brush with the glaze. Return to the oven to finish cooking.
- Transfer the cooked beef to a large plate or platter, cover with foil and leave to rest for 5-10 mins.
- Meanwhile prepare the gravy; spoon off any excess oil from the tin, leaving about 30ml (2tbsp) of any rich juices. Place the roasting tin over a medium heat and sprinkle over the flour. Stir well with a small whisk or spoon, add a little stock and stir again, scraping the base of the pan to release any sediment.
- Add the remaining stock, and any meat juices from the platter, adjust the seasoning if required and simmer for 8-10 mins, stirring occasionally until reduced to a well-flavoured gravy. Strain before serving.
- Serve the joint with roast potatoes, the gravy and seasonal vegetables.
Top tips for making rosemary roast beef with cranberry glaze
Look for beef with a dark red colour. Bright red meat, often found in supermarkets, indicates that it hasn't been hung for very long and won't be as tender.
For topside allow 20 minutes per 500g plus 20 minutes (for rare), 30 minutes for well done. For other cuts, cooking time vary. See pack instructions or ask your butcher.
You might also like...
- Beef Wellington (opens in new tab)
- Leftover beef recipes (opens in new tab)
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Beef and beetroot salad
This beef and beetroot salad matches juicy succulent stead with chargrilled vegetables and inky dark beetroot to make one of the tastiest salads around.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Thai spiced steak salad
This Thai spiced steak salad is packed with crunch and texture, with a base of noodles so it's filling as well as tasty. Perfect for fun meal for two.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Gordon Ramsay's chilli beef lettuce wraps
Gordon Ramsay's chilli beef lettuce wraps are such a tasty little snack or starter - spicy beef wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves and topped with a fragrance sauce.
By Gordon Ramsay • Published
-
Thai spiced steak salad
This Thai spiced steak salad is packed with crunch and texture, with a base of noodles so it's filling as well as tasty. Perfect for fun meal for two.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Beef and beetroot salad
This beef and beetroot salad matches juicy succulent stead with chargrilled vegetables and inky dark beetroot to make one of the tastiest salads around.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Gordon Ramsay's chilli beef lettuce wraps
Gordon Ramsay's chilli beef lettuce wraps are such a tasty little snack or starter - spicy beef wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves and topped with a fragrance sauce.
By Gordon Ramsay • Published
-
Pizza Hut is launching a roast dinner pizza and food fans are torn
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Why is Lurpak so expensive - and will prices continue to rise?
We’ve all noticed food prices increasing in recent months - now shocked shoppers are asking, ‘Why is Lurpak so expensive?’
By Jessica Dady • Last updated
-
The 7 most expensive household items to leave on standby
By Emma Shacklock • Published