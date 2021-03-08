From curry to a casserole, from pie to stroganoff, we’ve got lots of easy and delicious leftover beef recipes.

Using up leftover beef couldn’t be simpler with our collection of inspiring leftover beef recipes. Whether you have meat leftover from Sunday lunch or a meal you’ve made, try one of our recipes below. You can easily transform leftovers into dinner or lunch.

Of course, you don’t have to use leftovers straight away. Cooked, leftover beef can be stored in the fridge for 3-4 days. You can also refreeze cooked meat once as long as it’s been cooled completely before being stored in the freezer. Remember to make sure you defrost leftover beef in the fridge overnight before reheating.

Most of these recipes suit any cut of beef. However, we would suggest choosing rib or beef loin and always looking for the Quality Standard Mark label to ensure you’re getting the highest quality of meat for your money. Our guide on the best cut of beef for a roast dinner has more info about choosing the right cut of meat for your chosen dish.

One of our favourite ways to use up leftover beef is by adding it to a stir-fry as it’s the quickest, easiest option. Our beef in black bean sauce (pictured above) is a great way to make the most out of your meat. And the rich, black bean sauce, fiery red chili, and pinch of ginger really give the beef a punch of flavour.

See below for more inspiring leftover beef recipes…