Trending:

Leftover beef recipes

Easy ways to use up leftover roast beef…
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • From curry to a casserole, from pie to stroganoff, we’ve got lots of easy and delicious leftover beef recipes.

    Using up leftover beef couldn’t be simpler with our collection of inspiring leftover beef recipes. Whether you have meat leftover from Sunday lunch or a meal you’ve made, try one of our recipes below. You can easily transform leftovers into dinner or lunch.

    Of course, you don’t have to use leftovers straight away. Cooked, leftover beef can be stored in the fridge for 3-4 days. You can also refreeze cooked meat once as long as it’s been cooled completely before being stored in the freezer. Remember to make sure you defrost leftover beef in the fridge overnight before reheating.

    Most of these recipes suit any cut of beef. However, we would suggest choosing rib or beef loin and always looking for the Quality Standard Mark label to ensure you’re getting the highest quality of meat for your money. Our guide on the best cut of beef for a roast dinner has more info about choosing the right cut of meat for your chosen dish.

    One of our favourite ways to use up leftover beef is by adding it to a stir-fry as it’s the quickest, easiest option. Our beef in black bean sauce (pictured above) is a great way to make the most out of your meat. And the rich, black bean sauce, fiery red chili, and pinch of ginger really give the beef a punch of flavour.

    See below for more inspiring leftover beef recipes…

    leftover beef recipes
    This is an image 2 of 17

    Leftover beef casserole

    A warming beef casserole is a delicious way to use up your leftover beef. Traditionally a casserole will need a few hours for the flavours to develop but as your beef is already cooked, it can be done a lot quicker. If you make your casserole base with beef stock you won't loose out on much flavour. Warm through the beef towards the end of cooking.

    Get the recipe: Mexican beef casserole
    Get the recipe: Mary Berry's hot mustard spiced beef casserole
    Get the recipe: Classic beef bourguignon

    leftover beef recipes
    This is an image 3 of 17

    Leftover beef burritos

    Burritos are a classic Mexican dish that uses up your leftover beef wonderfully. Shred your leftover roast beef using just a knife and mix with pinto beans to get started on your burrito. For a healthier option, leave out the tortilla wrap and opt for a salad instead.

    Get the recipe: Burritos

    Beef hotpot recipe
    This is an image 4 of 17

    Leftover beef hotpot

    A deliciously warming winter dish that's a great way to use up leftover beef. The beef hotpot is a heart dish that's actually healthier than you think, full of vegetables and lots of lovely herbs and and sauces, such as mustard and Worcestershire sauce.

    Get the recipe: Beef hotpot

    leftover beef recipes
    Image credit: Gareth Morgans
    This is an image 7 of 17

    Leftover beef stroganoff

    A creamy sauce with a tangy mustard taste, beef stroganoff is a tasty and easy way to make a meal out of your leftover beef. You won't believe how simple the sauce is to make.

    Get the recipe: Beef Stroganoff

    leftover beef recipes
    This is an image 9 of 17

    Leftover beef pasta

    Beef and pasta? It's not as common a combination as chicken and pasta but it can work quite nicely. Minced beef is often used in pasta recipes but you can finely chop your beef to get the same consistency. You need to make sure your sauce has a strong enough flavour so the beef doesn't overpower it - a nice ragu or chilli sauce is a good option to go for.

    Get the recipe: Weight Watchers chilli beef pasta
    Get the recipe: Beef pasta salad with tangy herb dressing

    leftover beef recipes
    This is an image 11 of 17

    Leftover beef chilli

    Another dish you may only think you can make with mince, chilli can be made up chunks of chopped cooked meat. Treat it the same way you would mince and warm through in the sauce. Our chunky chilli recipe pictured above shows you how it’s done.

    Get the recipe: Chunky chilli

    leftover beef recipes
    This is an image 12 of 17

    Leftover beef fajitas

    Mexican food is a fun and easy way to use your leftover beef. Cut into strips, cooked beef can be flavoured with spices, lightly fried and wrapped up to make fajitas or burritos. Having strips of beef in the fridge or freezer will mean this type of food can be made on the quick.

    Get the recipe: Mexican steak fajitas

    leftover beef recipes
    This is an image 13 of 17

    Leftover spanish beef

    Warming Spanish flavours can give any cooked meat a fresh burst of life and beef is no exception. Paprika, chorizo and peppers will give your beef a lovely summery twist. You can also add beef to traditional Spanish dishes like paella.

    Get the recipe: Spanish beef
    Get the recipe: Catalan beef stew

    leftover beef recipes
    This is an image 17 of 17

    Leftover beef wellington

    Beef Wellingtons are classically made with fillet steaks but you can take the essence of the dish to use up your leftover beef. Cover your beef with a meaty or veg-based pate and wrap in pastry and bake. As the meat is already cooked, you just need to wait for the pastry to crisp.

    Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington