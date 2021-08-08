We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our sausage sage pasta recipe is rich and savoury and takes just 25 minutes to cook and prepare. Plus, it uses less than 10 ingredients.

This sausage sage pasta is cooked with cider and finished with cream for an indulgent finish. While we’ve used spaghetti you can you any of your favourite pasta shapes. Removing the sausagemeat from the skins means it goes further and you need less of it. This is good for those trying to reduce their meat consumption.

Ingredients 300g spaghetti

1tbsp olive oil

4 sausages, skins removed and discarded

25g butter

1 onion, diced

10 sage leaves, chopped, plus a few fried in butter for garnish

1 clove garlic, grated

200ml cider

4tbsp double cream

Method Bring a large pot of water to the boil and cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. When you drain, reserve some of the pasta water.

Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and cook the sausage meat, breaking up with a wooden spoon until going crispy, around 5mins. Remove from the pan and set aside. Melt the butter then add the onion and sage and cook for 5 mins to soften.

Add the garlic and cook for 1 min before adding the cider and simmering for 5mins. If it starts to look dry add a cup of the starchy pasta water.

Return the sausage meat to the pan and heat through, season with black pepper. Add the cooked pasta and double cream, toss together then serve with the extra sage leaves, if liked.

Top tips for making sausage sage pasta

Look out for bucatini pasta in your supermarket, it’s similar to spaghetti but thicker and has a hole running through its centre.

The cider adds a delicious acidic undertone and a rich savoury finish. You could swap for a dry white wine if you prefer.

