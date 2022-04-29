We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate bar cookies take all of your favourite chocolate treats and turn them into seriously addictive biscuits.

This recipe is a great way to use up the leftovers from a chocolate selection box. You can use almost any chocolate bar you fancy. In fact, the bigger the mix you use, the more exciting it gets. You’ll need about five or six standard size chocolate bars for the recipe. We recommend including a Crunchie, because the honeycomb is a lovely addition. Softer centres and something with plenty of caramel inside add a lovely gooeyness. Different textures of chocolate are nice too, like Flakes or Whispas. You can prepare everything for these cookies and then freeze the dough in a log shape, ready to be cut into biscuits whenever you are ready to bake them.

Ingredients 225g salted butter, softened

75gg caster sugar

160g light brown sugar

1tsp vanilla paste

2 eggs

350g plain four

350g leftover selection box chocolate, roughly chopped

100g mixed nuts

Method In an electric mixer beat the butter, sugars and vanilla together until light and creamy, about 5 mins.

Add the eggs and beat until combined. Add the flour and mix briefly, until just combined. Add the chocolate, reserving a handful, and combine.

Roll the cookie dough into a 35cm long sausage shape. Wrap in clingfilm and refrigerate until firm.

Preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/Gas 5. Blitz the nuts in food processor.

Remove the cookie dough from the fridge and roll in nuts. Using a sharp serrated knife cut 5mm thick slices.

Place cookies on lined baking tray and scatter over the reserved chocolate chocolate. Bake for 12 mins, or until golden round the edges.

Top tip for making chocolate bar cookies

This recipe uses a lovely trick with the chopped nuts. Rather than mixing them into the dough directly, you form the dough into a cylinder shape (like a packet of biscuits). Then you roll the cylinder in the chopped nuts, so that each biscuit get a ring of chopped nuts around it. You can try this on almost any biscuit recipe to give it them a lovely, rough, nutty texture on the outside.

