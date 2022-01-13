We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whip up these simple yet tasty sugar cookies in a speedy half hour.

A cheap, easy and quick bake for those after an afternoon pick me up. These delicious sugar cookies are neither too sweet nor too crumbly, and are just perfect served (or dunked into) a cup of tea or coffee. We like the fact that this recipe requires just seven ingredients – including basics like flour, sugar, baking powder and vanilla extract – which you’ll no doubt already have to hand in your trusty store cupboard. Just add eggs and butter, mix everything together and enjoy fresh from the oven.

Ingredients 350g plain flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/2tsp baking powder

225g butter, softened

300g caster sugar

1 medium egg

1tsp vanilla extract

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/370°F/Gas Mark 5. Line 2 baking trays with baking parchment.

Place the butter and caster sugar in a mixing bowl and beat with a wooden spoon until light and creamy. Beat in the egg and vanilla, then stir in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder, to give a soft but not sticky dough.

Using damp hands, roll the dough into balls about the size of a whole walnut. Place on the baking trays leaving plenty of space between them to spread.

Bake for about 9-10 mins or until golden and lightly cracked. Leave to cool on the baking trays for 5 minutes before removing them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Dust with icing sugar before serving.

Top tip for making sugar cookies:

If liked, you can add grated orange or lemon zest to this dough. Or why not drizzle these cookies with melted chocolate too. If the mixture is a little soft, chill it in the fridge first before rolling.

You might also like...

Click to rate ( 73 ratings) Sending your rating