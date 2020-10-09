We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World's asparagus carbonara pasta recipe is not only good for you and ready in less than half an hour, but it's delicious too! This recipe is ideal for those taking part in the Slimming World plan.

This recipe is given a twist by adding fresh asparagus to the mix. Asparagus can usually be found year-round in the big supermarkets, but if it’s not in season and you can’t find it when you make this dish, you could opt for other greens instead like tenderstem broccoli, kale, or spinach. This recipe uses fat-free natural fromage frais and low-fat cooking spray. If you want to make this dish extra healthy swap the pasta for wholemeal or wholewheat pasta instead.

Ingredients 100g fat free natural fromage frais

500g linguine or tagliatelle

400g asparagus tips, trimmed and halved

6 tbsp very finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus extra for garnish

2 eggs

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Low calorie cooking spray

Method Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions and then drain and keep warm.

While the pasta is cooking, blanch the asparagus tips in a pan of lightly salted boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until just tender. Once they are tender, drain the water and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, lightly beat the eggs and add the garlic and fromage frais. Whisk the mixture until it’s well combined and then stir in the chopped parsley. Season well with some salt and pepper.

Spray a large frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium-low heat. Then add asparagus and pasta cook for 2-3 minutes until hot.

Pour over the sauce and gently heat through for 2-3 minutes until the pasta is well coated.

Remove from the heat and serve garnished with chopped parsley.

Top tips for making Slimming World's asparagus carbonara

When you're mixing the sauce into the pasta make sure you don’t allow it to boil or the eggs will scramble.

If you've not cooked asparagus before and need some helpful tips and guidance, our how to cook asparagus guide teaches you how to roast, griddle, and blanche asparagus the best way.

