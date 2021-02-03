We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Swap the Saturday night takeaway for this lighter, healthier chicken and potato curry by Slimming World.

Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry recipe is so easy to make in just three simple steps. This dish is made with tender pieces of chicken infused in a warm curry sauce. The bombay-style potatoes in this Slimming World curry means you don’t need to serve it with rice and sides.

Ingredients 1 Onion, peeled and finely chopped

800g Skinless and boneless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

4 Large potatoes, peeled and cut into large bite-sized pieces

170g Baby leaf spinach, roughly chopped

2tbsp Medium or hot curry powder

400g Can chopped tomatoes

A large handful of chopped coriander and mint leaves

Method To make your chicken curry, place a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. When hot add the onion, chicken, potatoes, spinach and curry powder, stir to mix well. Stir-fry for 2-3 mins.

Add the chopped tomatoes and 400ml of water and bring to the boil. Cover, reduce the heat to low and cook gently for 25-30 mins, or until the chicken and potatoes are cooked through and tender.

Remove from the heat and season well. Stir in the chopped herbs and serve immediately. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry

Using cheaper cuts of chicken like leg and thighs will help to make this chicken curry less expensive.