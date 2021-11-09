We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Slimming World Swiss Roll uses clever substitutions to cut the calories, without losing out on flavour. With fromage frais instead of whipped double cream and cocoa powder instead of chocolate, this chocolate Swiss Roll won’t ruin your diet.

Use this recipe at Christmas in place of Yule Log, or eat at any time of year when you fancy a treat. Tasty enough to serve to the whole family – they’ll never guess it’s a Slimming World recipe. With just 20 minutes of prep time and 10 minutes in the oven, this pud is a dream to put together.

Ingredients 42g white self-raising flour, sifted

14g cocoa powder

4 eggs

57g caster sugar

fresh redcurrants and holly leaves, to decorate

For the filling

142g fat free natural fromage frais

11g sachet Options Chocolate Drink

artificial sweetener, to taste (optional)

113g raspberries

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Sift the flour and cocoa together and set aside. Whisk the eggs and sugar together until thick and creamy. Fold in the flour and cocoa with a metal spoon.

Spoon the mixture into a lined 30 x 20cm/ 12 x 8 inch Swiss roll tin and smooth the surface. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes, until cooked and springy to the touch.

Turn out onto a sheet of lightly sugared baking parchment placed on top of a slightly damp, clean tea towel. Leave to cool and then remove the lining paper. Trim the edges.

Mix the fromage frais with the chocolate Options, reserving a little of the Options for dusting. Sweeten to taste, if necessary. Fold in the raspberries and spread over the chocolate sponge.

Use the baking parchment and tea towel to help you roll up the sponge (don’t worry if the sponge cracks a little – the chocolate powder will disguise it!). Place on a serving plate and dust with the reserved Options powder and decorate with the redcurrants and holly leaves.

Top tip for making this Slimming World Swiss Roll...

Serving this Swiss Roll in summer? Switch the redcurrants for extra summer berries and a drizzle of raspberry coulis.

