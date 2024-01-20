Our spicy salmon tray bake is infused with ras el hanout spice blend and rosemary and certainly packs a punch of flavour.

This recipe is a great way to get one of your recommended weekly portions of heart-healthy oily fish. The complete meal is loaded with veg and has a zingy tahini dressing which provides lots of B vitamins to boost your brain function and vitamin E which protects against heart disease.

Ingredients

1 red onion, cut into 6 wedges

1 orange or yellow romano pepper, cut into chunks

1 courgette, cut into chunks

4 sprigs fresh rosemary, roughly chopped

1tbsp olive oil

2 x 125g (4oz) salmon fillets

2tsp Ras el Hanout spice blend

400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

100g (31⁄2oz) cherry tomatoes

For the dressing:

1⁄2 garlic clove

1tbsp chopped parsley

1tbsp tahini paste

1 lime

Method

Heat the oven to 220C/ Gas 7. Put the red onion, pepper, and courgette in a roasting tin lined with baking parchment, and toss with the oil. Roast for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the salmon with the Ras el Hanout. Stir the chickpeas and cherry tomatoes into the roasting tin, then nestle in the salmon fillets. Bake for 10-12 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the salmon is nicely browned and just cooked through. Meanwhile, make the dressing. Whizz the garlic and parsley together in a blender until finely chopped. Add the tahini, juice of 1⁄2 lime, and 1tbsp water and whizz again until smooth. Check the seasoning and adjust it to your taste. Cut the remaining lime half into 2 wedges. Drizzle the dressing over the salmon and vegetables in the roasting tin and serve with the extra lime wedges.

Top tips for making our spicy salmon tray bake

If your salmon fillets are from the thinner, tail end of the fish they won’t take as long to cook compared to chunky fillets. Bake for 5-8 minutes instead or pan fry if you want to avoid overcooking them.