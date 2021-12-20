We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This sticky gingerbread cake is dense and delicious – perfect for a slice at teatime on a cold winter day.

The recipe uses three different kinds of ginger to create the spicy flavour – dried, crystallised, and the ginger-flavoured syrup from the crystallised ginger jar. Together they make a strong, fiery flavour, with the added depth and sweet richness of the dark treacle. You can serve slices of this cake warm, straight from the oven. Try it with a dollop of extra thick double cream, or make it even more decadent by stirring a teaspoon of icing sugar and a teaspoon of whisky in to make whisky cream. Otherwise leave it to cool as normal and enjoy with a big mug of tea or cocoa.

Ingredients 240g plain flour

180g dark brown sugar

2tsp baking powder

2tsp ground ginger

1tsp cinnamon

2 eggs

5 balls crystalised ginger in syrup

100ml whisky (see tip)

120ml orange juice

220ml unflavoured oil (sunflower, vegetable)

2tbsp syrup from the ginger

1tbsp treacle

Method Pre-heat the oven to 160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3. Grease and line a deep 9 inch cake tin.

Put the flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon and ground ginger into a large mixing bowl.

Beat the eggs in a small bowl. Finely chop the crystallised ginger.

Add beaten eggs, whiskey, orange juice, oil, ginger syrup and treacle to the flour mix, and beat well until fully combined. Stir in the chopped ginger.

Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for 35-45mins until slightly risen and dark golden brown. The cake will feel springy when it’s cooked. If in doubt, stick a skewer in the middle – when the cake is cooked the skewer will have a few crumbs stuck to it, but no raw batter.

Leave to cool in the tin, then double wrap in tin foil or store in an air tight container for up to a week.

Top tip for this sticky gingerbread recipe

If you don't want to use whisky, replace with black coffee.

You might also like...

Gingerbread men recipe

Gingerbread cookies

Gingerbread house recipe

Click to rate ( 756 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week