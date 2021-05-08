Our strawberry clafoutis recipe takes just 10mins to prep and has three easy steps in the method.
Inspired by a recipe from the famous Parisian patisserie Petit Gâteau, our strawberry clafoutis uses quark. It makes the finished bake light and fluffy and it’s fat-free. This recipe uses just strawberries but feel free to experiment with your favourite berries and fruits.
Ingredients
- 15g butter, melted
- 3 eggs, beaten
- Zest of 1 orange
- 200g quark
- 100g golden caster sugar
- 45g ground almonds
- 30g plain flour
- 100ml full fat milk
- 1tsp vanilla essence
- 600g strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 20g flaked almonds
- Half-fat creme fraiche, to serve
- oven proof dish, we used a 35x19cm oval dish
Method
Heat the oven 180C, Gas 4. Melt the butter and use it to grease the dish.
Mix the eggs and quark together until smooth. Add the orange zest, sugar, ground almonds, flour, milk and vanilla essence. Combine.
Pour the mixture into the dish and scatter the strawberries on top. Cook for 35 mins. Scatter over the almonds and cook for a further 10 mins.
Rest for 10 mins before serving warm with creme fraiche.
Top tips for making strawberry clafoutis:
- Cherries are the classic berry cooked into a clafoutis. Swap the strawberries for cherries, or even better try a mix of your favourite summer berries.
- Use thawed frozen berries when they are no longer in season
- We've served the clafoutis with half fat creme Fraiche but ice cream, clotted cream or custard all make delicious, indulgent alternatives
