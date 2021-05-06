We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These strawberry cupcakes with filling; made from double cream, icing sugar, and vanilla extract, are also topped with strawberry jelly and fresh strawberries too.

These sticky, sweet strawberry cupcakes with filling are exclusive cakes to support Breast Cancer Care’s Strawberry Tea made by cupcake decorator and expert, Victoria Threader. Light, vanilla-infused sponges topped with a strawberry jelly made from fresh strawberries and quick gel. These delicious cupcakes are packed with a double cream filling.

Ingredients 150g golden caster sugar

150g butter

125g self-raising flour

25g cornflour

3 medium eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

2tbsp semi-skimmed milk

For the topping and filling

2 punnets of smallish strawberries (or you can cut larger ones into smaller chunks)

1 packet of quick gel (such as Green's)

300ml double cream

1 ½ tbsp icing sugar

Splash of vanilla extract

Method Preheat your oven to 160°C/Gas Mark 3 and line a 12-hole muffin tray with cases.

Beat the sugar and butter with the vanilla essence until light and fluffy (about 5 minutes).

Add 1 egg, 1/3 of the flour and a splash of milk and beat until just combined. Repeat until all the ingredients are combined.

Fill your cases to 2/3 full. Using an ice cream scoop will help you get the perfect measure.

Bake in the oven for approximately 15-18 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean.

Remove and cool in the tray for 10 minute before cooling on a wire rack.

Prepare the strawberries by cutting in half or smaller if you wish.

Whip the double cream with the vanilla extract and icing sugar until stiff enough to pipe. Put in a piping bag and chill in the fridge in the piping bag until you are ready.

When the cakes are cold, cut out the centre of each cake using an apple corer. Pipe a little fresh cream into each cake to fill and pop a bit of cake back on top of the hole.

Arrange the strawberries on the tops of the cakes.

Heat the quick gel according to the instructions.

When the quick gel has cooled (it only takes a few minutes to cool), pour over the top of the strawberries using a spoon to guide you. Don’t worry if some of the gel dribbles down the sides of the cake case as when it cools you can scrape it off easily with a spoon or cut around the edge of the cake case and the excess jelly will fall away.

Top tips for making strawberry cupcakes with filling

Victoria recommends eating these cupcakes within six hours of making. She says; “It’s best to eat these cupcakes up to six hours after assembling otherwise the sponge will get too soggy from the strawberry jelly on top.” If you do decide to store these cupcakes however we’d recommend storing in the fridge.

You might also like…

Strawberry cupcakes

Mary Berry’s strawberry cake

Basic cupcake recipe

Click to rate ( 81 ratings) Sending your rating