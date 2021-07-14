We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This strawberry Woo Woo cocktail recipe has just four ingredients and can easily be prepared ahead.

Our strawberry Woo Woo cocktail is the ultimate, refreshing taste of summer. It’s the perfect drink for those who like their cocktails fruity. If you see strawberries that are a little bruised you can use them in this recipe and save them from being thrown away.

Ingredients 10 strawberries, hulled

425ml cranberry juice

200ml vodka

100ml peach schnapps

You will need

Ice

Lime wedges, for garnish (optional)

Method Blend the strawberries until they’re pureed. In a cocktail shaker or jug, combine with the puree with cranberry juice, vodka and peach schnapps. Pop in a few ice cubes to help chill the mixture and give it a shake (if using a cocktail shaker) or a stir (if using a jug).

Pour through a strainer or a sieve into your serving glasses and finish with a lime wedge.

Top tips for making a strawberry Woo Woo

You could make this in a jug filled with ice and serve it as a sharing cocktail. It's great for parties as it can be pre-mixed. You could blend frozen strawberries for the recipe if you're making the recipe out of season. Instead of garnishing with a lime wedge, you could slot a strawberry on the edge of the glass.

