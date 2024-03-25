This stuffed lamb shoulder with feta and apricot serves 6 with leftovers and is easy to carve because it’s boneless.

We can’t think of a tastier main to serve up this Easter. It’s the perfect combination of salty cheese, plump fruit, and succulent meat. It’s also a really easy-to-carve option as there are no bones. You can marinade the lamb up to two days ahead, just bring it to room temperature before cooking.

Ingredients

1.5kg deboned lamb shoulder, butterflied

500ml lamb stock

100ml white wine

For the stuffing:

2 leeks, finely sliced

1tbsp olive oil

1tbsp ras el hanout

1-2 preserved lemons, flesh discarded, skin finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

400g tin chickpeas, drained

125g cavolo nero, de-stalked and shredded

100g soft dried apricots, chopped

100g feta, crumbled

25g each fresh coriander and mint, roughly chopped

You will need:

Kitchen string

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

First, make the stuffing. In a medium saucepan, fry the leeks in the oil until soft. Add the ras el hanout, preserved lemons, garlic, chickpeas and 50ml water. Season, then simmer for 3-5 mins until the water has evaporated and the chickpeas are softening. Crush with a wooden spoon, then add the cavolo nero and allow it to wilt. Take off the heat, stir through the remaining stuffing ingredients and set aside to cool. Heat the oven to 240C (220C fan, Gas 9). Season the lamb (flesh side) with sea salt. Spread the stuffing over the surface and roll up tightly from the short end, securing with string. Rub all over with olive oil, season again, then put in a deep roasting tin. Roast the lamb for 20 mins, then reduce the oven temperature to 180C (160C fan, Gas 4). Pour the stock and wine into the tin and cover with foil. Roast for 1 hr 20 mins, or until a digital probe reads 60C for medium or 65C for well done. Rest the meat on a board, covered with foil, for at least 20 mins. Skim and discard the excess fat from the juices in the tin. Put the tin on the heat and boil for 5 mins to reduce the volume by half. Taste, adding vegetable cooking water or boiling water to taste.

Top tips for making our stuffed lamb shoulder with feta and apricot

The alcohol in the white wine will have cooked off by the time you serve the lamb with the juices, making it perfectly safe for the whole family to eat.

Do you take the string off lamb shoulder before cooking? If your lamb shoulder is stuffed, we recommend removing the string after cooking and resting the meat.

Is shoulder of lamb very fatty? This is a subjective question but lamb shoulder is most certainly more fatty than cuts such as lamb breast or leg. The fat makes the shoulder a great choice for slow cooking and it packs loads of flavour. It’s often a lot cheaper compared to lamb leg too.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “If you have any leftover feta and want a quick and easy to sauce to serve alongside your stuffed lamb, crush it with a fork and mix into some plain yogurt. Add a dash of mint sauce and season with lots of black pepper. If it’s too thick, you can add a splash of milk.”

To check the lamb is cooked to your liking we suggest using a digital probe.

Thermapen® Classic - Orange - <a href="https://thermapen.co.uk/thermapen-thermometers/48-thermapen-classic-orange.html?gad=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwoK2mBhDzARIsADGbjepbsY1-_ZHfSbauOlaxAw4S9sCScNZyskUNq0Ao1kZqh7SzritdEQAaAqxiEALw_wcB" data-link-merchant="thermapen.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">View at Thermapen A digital thermometer can be used for cooking meat but it’s also useful when you’re baking. Use it to check if caramel is ready and the temperature of your jam too.