Easter food traditions: 12 things you have to eat at Easter – and why we eat them

Easter food traditions have been dictating our Easter feast for years and are expected to grace our Easter 2021 table soon.

Kid’s easter eggs and hot cross buns are two typical foods we eat at this time of year. Whilst Easter lunch often includes mum’s roast lamb and lots of juicy carrots. But have you ever wondered why we eat these Easter treats and why we have the Easter Bunny?

Celebrating Easter is most associated with the Christian faith. Although a lot of the traditions are also pre-dated back to Pagan rituals, which celebrated the arrival of Spring, and the equinox which occurs around the same time. This means that the majority of these traditions have religious meanings. Though some foods have developed their own significance as Easter symbols in modern times too.

Before you tuck into your homemade chocolate eggs or gift an Easter food hamper why not give it a bit more thought and understand their significance. There’s much more to consider than Easter Sunday shop times and where you can buy Easter eggs online, with many Easter food traditions spanning back hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

We invite you to swat up on these Easter food traditions and share your new-found knowledge with family and friends…