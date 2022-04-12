Easter lamb recipes: 23 delicious roast lamb recipes to make this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From apricot stuffed lamb to lemon and herb-crusted rack of lamb we’ve got plenty of tender Easter lamb recipes to choose from.

“Roasting lamb, especially if it’s for a big, important meal like your Easter Sunday roast, can seem daunting – but it doesn’t need to be. If you can roast a chicken, you can roast a lamb joint,” says Recipe Editor and Chef, Octavia Lillywhite. “Leg and rack are the most tender cuts, and both are a really good choice for a special meal. Don’t overcook them – these cuts are at their best when they’re rare to medium. A whole leg usually feeds about 6-8 people, but check the packaging or speak to your butcher for the best advice on portions, as they vary depending on how they’ve been prepared.”

She adds; “If you’re worried about getting your timings right, consider going for the shoulder of lamb, which you can slow roast for hours until it’s melting off the bone. And don’t forget the trimmings are just as important as the meat. Roast potatoes, carrots, and parsnips roasted together, and a dark, leafy green vegetable like kale or broccoli would be my essentials.”

Roast lamb is a classic Easter food served traditionally on Easter Sunday (Sunday 17th April 2022). Lamb symbolises Jesus as the ‘Lamb of God’ as he sacrificed himself at Easter. Cooking lamb is much easier than you would think, especially when following your chosen recipe step-by-step and making sure any prep work, e.g. the marinade, is prepared in advance. Whether you’re looking to learn how to cook a leg of lamb or want to find out more about how to cook lamb shanks for Easter, we’re here to inspire.

Easter lamb recipes

1. Roast leg of lamb with date and herb stuffing

Serves: 4-6 | Prep time: 20 mins | Cooking time: 2hrs

The family are going to love this tender leg of lamb smothered in a date and herb stuffing. The joint is scored using a sharp knife and the homemade stuffing is rubbed all over so once it’s cooked, it’ll have a flavour packed, crisp coating which you’ll all have to fight for!

Get the recipe: Roast leg of lamb with date and herb stuffing

2. Lamb boulangere

Serves: 6 | Prep time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 3hrs 30 mins

Lamb boulangere is a classic French dish that slow cooks a whole leg of lamb over thinly sliced potatoes for the most deliciously mouth-watering finished dish. The roasting juices flavour the spuds as everything slowly cooks together for tender meat and potatoes that are falling apart. This is sure to impress family and friends.

Get the recipe: Lamb boulangere

3. Rachel Khoo’s Spring lamb stew

Serves: 4-6 | Prep time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 2hrs

This delicious French spin on a classic dish is perfect for feeding a lot of hungry mouths. The succulent neck of lamb, which is a pretty cheap cut to buy, with a hint of garlic – this delicious stew is sure to be a big hit.

Get the recipe: Rachel Khoo’s spring lamb stew

4. Lamb provencal

Serves: 6-8 | Prep time: 20 mins | Cooking time: 2hrs 20 mins

Roasting your lamb is one of the best ways to maximise on flavour. Combine it with handfuls of roasted veg, plum, and potatoes to make this lighter, fresh-tasting roast.

Get the recipe: Lamb provencal

5. St Clement’s roast lamb

Serves: 10 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 1hr 15 mins

The tangy oranges transform this succulent piece of meat into a delicious and very tender main course that feeds up to 10 people – ideal if you’ve got the whole family over for Easter celebrations.

Get the recipe: St Clement’s roast lamb

6. Apricot stuffed roast lamb

Serves: 8 | Prep time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 3hrs 30 mins

We love the combination of sweet and savoury flavours in this tasty stuffed lamb dish. The tenderness of the lamb combined with the sweet apricot-infused stuffing works a treat – try it if you don’t believe us!

Get the recipe: Apricot stuffed roast lamb

7. Lemon and herb-crusted rack of lamb

Serves: 6 | Prep time: 20 mins | Cooking time: 30 mins

Ready in just 50 minutes, this mouth-watering recipe is infused with mint, chives, lemon juice, and garlic. Your lamb will never taste the same again.

Get the recipe: Lemon and herb-crusted rack of lamb

8. Lamb with squash, walnuts and sage

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 1hr

Rather than just serving your meat on its own, why not turn it into this chunky lamb and broccoli tray bake? With sage-infused soft vegetables and a lovely herby flavour, this dish is also a great way to disguise the veggies for the kids.

Get the recipe: Lamb with squash, walnuts and sage

9. Stuffed breast of lamb

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 25 mins | Cooking time: 2hrs

It’s not often you’d choose the breast of a lamb for dinner but this is a great cut of meat that is definitely worth a try. It’s the perfect cut to add a handful of tasty stuffing to – white breadcrumbs, smoky bacon and fresh parsley are used in this recipe and add a great depth of flavour to this meat.

Get the recipe: Stuffed breast of lamb

10. All-in-one roast lamb

Serves: 2 | Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 45 mins

If you want an Easter dinner with less work than a full-on roast, this is the dish for you. Pop everything in the pan together for 45 minutes and you?ll have those classic roast flavours with half the work – and washing up!

Get the recipe: All-in-one roast lamb

11. Minty lamb and feta pasties

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 20 mins

If you’re not in the mood for all the fuss of a sit-down meal, why not make these minty lamb and Feta pasties instead? Packed with soft lamb and covered in a crisp, buttery pastry, this classic recipe is warm and filling and is perfect if you’re planning any trips out over the Easter weekend.

Get the recipe: Minty lamb and feta pasties

12. Herb roasted leg of lamb with mustard dumplings

Serves: 6-8 | Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 2hrs

Tasty rosemary, olive, and anchovy mixture top this lamb joint giving it a crisp, flavoursome coat that you won’t be able to resist tucking into. Serve with meat-soaked dumplings for a fancy finish.

Get the recipe: Herb roasted leg of lamb with mustard dumplings

13. Pot roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 20 mins | Cooking time: 3hrs

A large casserole dish and a man-sized ladle turns this meal into the perfect help-yourself dish that should take centre stage on your dinner table this Easter Sunday. Tangy red onions, rosemary, and plenty of garlic flavours this shoulder of lamb.

Get the recipe: Pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary

14. Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb

Serves: 6 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 40 mins

This rack of lamb not only looks impressive but tastes impressive too! Coated in a crisp breadcrumb-based topping and flavoured with lemon, olives, and Feta, this dish is one to try if you want to test your MasterChef skills. Serve with creamy mash and broccoli florets.

Get the recipe: Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb

15. Lamb chops with pea mint salad

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 15 mins

Don’t want to do a full Easter lamb roast? These minty lamb cutlets are lovely with a punch green salad. A great dish if the sun decides to show its face!

Get the recipe: Lamb chops with pea mint salad

16. Minted lamb cobbler

Serves: 3-4 | Prep time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 1hr 45 mins

A great warming dish, this cobbler takes chunks of tender diced lamb and combines them with a rich gravy and plenty of veggies – the chunky cobbler topping is great for mopping up the juices.

Get the recipe: Minted lamb cobbler

17. Cider pot roast shoulder of lamb

Serves: 6-8 | Prep time: 20 mins | Cooking time: 3 hrs

Fresh herbs and tangy cider gravy create a mouth-watering taste for this lamb shoulder joint. Serve with homemade herb butter and smother in the sweet cider gravy for the perfect finish. The bigger the cut of lamb, the longer it needs to cook so bear this in mind when preparing Easter dinner.

Get the recipe: Cider pot roast shoulder of lamb

18. Leg of lamb with a herb crust

Serves: 6 | Prep time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 1hr 30 mins

This impressive leg of lamb is covered in a thick crust of breadcrumbs and herbs which will make a great centerpiece for your Easter spread. Serve with a fresh, cooling mint sauce to really draw out the flavours. If you’d prefer your meat to be well-done, leave it in the oven on low heat for a little bit longer.

Get the recipe: Leg of lamb with a herb crust

19. Spiced lamb and marrow stew

Serves: 6 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 1hr 30 mins

Warm your whole family up this Easter with this hearty all-in-one stew – it’s a great way to save on washing up! The spicy kick in this dish is created by the dash of Tabasco sauce but if the kids are spice-sensitive, just leave it out.

Get the recipe: Spiced lamb and marrow stew

20. Crispy roast lamb

Serves: 8 | Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 3hrs

Stuffed with anchovies and rosemary, this impressive cut of lamb will fall off the bone once it’s ready to be served. The punchy garlic kick along with the slightly salty, crisp coating of the lamb gives this dish a real warming flavour.

Get the recipe: Crispy roast lamb

21. Mallorcan-style lamb

Serves: 8 | Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 2hrs 45 mins

This classic Mallorcan-style lamb is filled with a delicious stuffing of minced lamb, raisins, and pine nuts. It’s an easy exotic twist if you fancy trying something a little different this Easter weekend.

Get the recipe: Mallorcan-style lamb

22. Greek lamb casserole

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 45 mins

For extra flavour, give your lamb a warming Greek twist. This easy recipe adds olives, red peppers, and sun-dried tomato paste to the tomato sauce for a lovely Mediterranean flavour.

Get the recipe: Greek lamb casserole

23. Gloria’s special lamb chops

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 40 mins

Doing Easter on a budget? You should opt for lamb chops instead. These soy sauce-infused chops have an Oriental flavour that’s perfect served on a bed of rice and soft spinach. The secret ingredient in this recipe is golden syrup which adds a delicious, sweet element to the meat and gives it a shiny gleam too!

Get the recipe: Gloria’s special lamb chops

