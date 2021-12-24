We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Succulent strips of pork in a sweet and sour sauce with a serious chilli kick.

For a speedy and completely delicious midweek supper treat, try this sweet chilli pork with noodles. This is a perfect meal for two, especially if you’re already hungry. Once you’ve chopped and prepped the meat and veg, it can be on the table in just 18 minutes. Plus, at under 500 calories per portion, it’s part of our collection of low calorie meals. The recipe uses tenderloin pork. Pork is one of the cheaper meats, though tenderloin is a premium cut. It’s great for this stir-fry though because it’s flavourful and delicious, and tender enough to cook quickly at high heat.

Ingredients 1-2 sheets of medium egg noodles

1tbsp vegetable oil

250g (9oz) pork tenderloin, thickly sliced

2tbsp Belazu Smoked Chilli Jelly

400g tin coconut milk

2tbsp Tamari or Japanese soy sauce

1 red pepper, finely sliced

2 carrots, peeled and cut into matchstick strips

3tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Method Cook the noodles in a pan of boiling water for 4 mins or according to the packet instructions. Drain in a colander under cold, running water, then toss in a little oil to prevent it sticking and set aside.

Heat a large wok, add the remaining oil and cook the pork on both sides until browned. Add the chilli jelly, stir well, then add the coconut milk and tamari or soy sauce. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 mins.

Add the pepper, carrots and noodles, stir well and heat through for 3-4 mins. Divide between two bowls, scatter over the coriander and serve immediately.

Top tip for sweet chilli pork with noodles

Chilli jelly is thicker and less sweet than the more common sweet chilli sauce, and it's a great ingredient to have on hand for oriental dishes when you want them to have a bit of extra hot smokiness. It's often available in supermarkets now, though you may need to look online or in specialist shops. Use sweet chilli sauce instead if you can't find it.

You might also like…

Low calorie lunch ideas

How to roast pork

Noodle recipes

Click to rate ( 93 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week