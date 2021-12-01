Marinade your turkey in a cornucopia of pungent spices for a fabulous tandoori turkey roast.
Turkey curry is the most traditional way to use up your turkey leftovers. But when those curry spices work so well with the delicate turkey flavour – why not make them the main event? This tandoori turkey is certainly a Christmas feast with a difference, but it also proves turkey isn’t just for Christmas. You can enjoy it at any time. Smothered in an aromatic paste of Indian spices and left to marinate overnight, the skin and meat of the bird takes on an incredible flavour and gorgeous golden colour that is just irresistible.
Ingredients
- 1 medium turkey, 6-7kg (13½ to 15¾lb)
- For the marinade:
- 500g (18oz) yogurt
- 200ml (7fl oz) mustard oil
- 50g (2oz) ginger paste
- 40g(1½oz) garlic paste
- 50g (2oz) red chilli powder
- 50g (2oz) turmeric powder
- 60g (2¼oz) cumin powder
- 40g (1½oz) coriander powder
- 50g (2oz) chopped green chilli
- 100g (4oz) chopped coriander leaves
- 40g (1½oz) fenugreek leaves
- Salt
Method
Score the turkey with a knife.
Mix the ingredients for the marinade together to form a paste. Rub the marinade all over the turkey. Set the turkey in the roasting tin and cover with foil, ready to go in the oven the next day.
Chill for 24 hours.
To cook the turkey, preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7, then cook for 40 mins.
Turn oven down to 170°C/325°F/Gas 3 and cook for a further 3 ½ hrs.
Finally remove the foil and brown at 200°C/400°F/Gas 6 for 35 min.
Top tip for tandoori turkey:
- Why not give your trimmings a bit of an Indian twist as well? Spice up your roast potatoes with tumeric, or try our spiced roast potatoes.
