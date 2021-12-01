We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marinade your turkey in a cornucopia of pungent spices for a fabulous tandoori turkey roast.

Turkey curry is the most traditional way to use up your turkey leftovers. But when those curry spices work so well with the delicate turkey flavour – why not make them the main event? This tandoori turkey is certainly a Christmas feast with a difference, but it also proves turkey isn’t just for Christmas. You can enjoy it at any time. Smothered in an aromatic paste of Indian spices and left to marinate overnight, the skin and meat of the bird takes on an incredible flavour and gorgeous golden colour that is just irresistible.

Ingredients 1 medium turkey, 6-7kg (13½ to 15¾lb)

For the marinade:

500g (18oz) yogurt

200ml (7fl oz) mustard oil

50g (2oz) ginger paste

40g(1½oz) garlic paste

50g (2oz) red chilli powder

50g (2oz) turmeric powder

60g (2¼oz) cumin powder

40g (1½oz) coriander powder

50g (2oz) chopped green chilli

100g (4oz) chopped coriander leaves

40g (1½oz) fenugreek leaves

Salt

Method Score the turkey with a knife.

Mix the ingredients for the marinade together to form a paste. Rub the marinade all over the turkey. Set the turkey in the roasting tin and cover with foil, ready to go in the oven the next day.

Chill for 24 hours.

To cook the turkey, preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7, then cook for 40 mins.

Turn oven down to 170°C/325°F/Gas 3 and cook for a further 3 ½ hrs.

Finally remove the foil and brown at 200°C/400°F/Gas 6 for 35 min.

Top tip for tandoori turkey:

Why not give your trimmings a bit of an Indian twist as well? Spice up your roast potatoes with tumeric, or try our spiced roast potatoes.

