A dash of mild curry paste and a squeeze of lemon are just the thing to give plain potatoes a little zing in this easy recipe. Par boiling the potatoes with a whole lemon allows them to soak up a citrusy twang, while fresh coriander and garlic add plenty of flavour.

The perfect alternative to traditional roast potatoes, these spicy spuds also go well with Indian dishes. Any leftovers can be chopped up and sauteed with sliced chorizo – top with a couple of fried eggs for a delicious breakfast hash.

Ingredients 2kg (4lb 8oz) potatoes, halved

1 unwaxed lemon

4tbsp vegetable oil

2tbsp mild curry paste

2tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

1tbsp plain flour

Half a bulb of garlic, broken into cloves

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas mark 5. Cook the potatoes and whole lemon in boiling water for ten minutes, or until the potatoes are just tender.

Place the oil in a roasting tin and put in the oven to heat up. Mix together the mild curry paste, half the coriander and flour.

Drain the potatoes, return them to the pan and toss in the spiced marinade. Pierce the lemon and squeeze the juice over the potatoes. Mix the garlic cloves with the potatoes.

Remove the roasting tin from the oven, carefully add the potatoes and coat them in the hot oil. Roast for 25-30 mins until golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the remaining coriander before serving.

Top tip for making spiced roast potatoes...

It's fine to use curry powder instead of paste. Just make sure you add an extra glug of oil to keep the dish from drying out.

