The perfect pairing of rich, velvety toffee and tangy sharp apple. These toffee apple cupcakes are moreish.

The sponge is infused with apple and cinnamon. The buttercream is made using thick double cream and rich Dulce de Leche sauce. Finish with a sugar basket made from granulated sugar and serve. These toffee apple cupcakes are baked in just 30 minutes. If you like toffee apples, you’re going to love these sticky sweet toffee apple cupcakes.

Ingredients 150g butter, softened

150g light brown sugar

140g self-raising flour

10g cornflour

1 tsp baking powder

3 eggs

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of ground cloves (optional)

2 Granny Smith apples peeled, cored and diced

3 tbsp caster sugar

Zest and juice of half a lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the topping

300ml double cream

4 tbsp Dulce de Leche sauce (available from most supermarkets)

250g granulated sugar

Groundnut or vegetable oil

Equipment

12-hole muffin pan

Wilton 1M decorating tip

Piping bag

Non-stick saucepan

Ice cream scoop

Method To make the cakes: Core, peel and dice the apples and place into a pan with caster sugar, the lemon zest and juice, and the vanilla extract. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer until the apples are soft. Drain the liquid away and mash the apples with a fork until smooth. Set aside to cool.

Preheat your oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Line the baking tray with cases.

Beat the light brown sugar and butter until light and fluffy.

Sift the flour, cornflour, cinnamon, ground cloves and baking powder together. Add 1 egg to the butter and sugar with 1/3 of the flour mix and beat until just combined. Repeat until all the ingredients are combined.

Slowly fold in the cooled apples until even throughout the mixture.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases (use an ice cream scoop to get even amounts) and bake for 30-35 minutes depending on your oven .Remove and cool in the tins for 10 minutes before moving to a wire cooling rack.

To make the sugar baskets: Place the granulated sugar into the non-stick saucepan. Watching it melt from the outside in, swirl the pan so as to melt the sugar in the centre of the pan. When it’s melted and the colour of golden syrup remove from the heat.

Dab a little groundnut or vegetable oil on the back of the ice cream scoop, take a small spoonful of the melted sugar and drizzle over the ice cream scoop. Wait a few seconds for the sugar to cool and then pop the basket off. Keep the baskets on something non-stick or in an airtight container as they will stick to a plate or parchment paper. Repeat until you have 12, greasing the scoop each time.

For the toffee cream: Pour cream into a large bowl and add 4 tbsp of Dulce de Leche. With an electric whisk, beat until you have a piping consistency.

When the cakes are cool add a Wilton 1M to a large piping bag. Place the piping bag in a large glass and fill with the toffee cream. Pipe a swirl and add a spun sugar basket to decorate.

Top tips for making toffee apple cupcakes

Be careful when making the sugar baskets as this sugar is extremely hot. If you find the sugar becomes too stiff, pop it back on the heat for a few seconds to melt it again.

