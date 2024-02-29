Our tomato, bean and basil pasta salad takes 25 minutes to make and is ideal for meal prepping as it will improve in flavour after a couple of days.

You can bulk this pasta salad with even more veggies and salad items if you like and feel free to customise it depending on your family’s favourites. Peppers, sweetcorn, and blanched broccoli florets are all great options. We’ve kept this plant-based but if you’re serving with some grilled fish, chicken, or steak it would stretch to serve six people. Look out for fun pasta shapes like alphabet letters, mini loops, or even your kids’ favourite cartoon characters to make them even more excited about dinner time.

Ingredients

300g (10oz) orecchiette or other pasta shapes

200g (7oz) fine green beans, cut into 2-3cm (3⁄4in-1in)pieces

4 tomatoes, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed or grated

1 small red onion, very thinly sliced

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1tbsp white wine vinegar

25g pack fresh basil

2 x 400g tins cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Method

Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling, lightly salted water according to the packet instructions, adding the green beans for the last 2 mins of cooking. Meanwhile, in a large serving bowl, stir together the tomatoes, garlic, red onion, olive oil and white wine vinegar, and season to taste. Reserve a few basil leaves to garnish, then shred the remainder and stir into the salsa. Cool the pasta and green beans under cold water, then drain very well. Add to the tomatoes with the cannellini beans and toss gently together. Before serving, scatter over a few extra basil leaves.

Top tips for making this tomato, bean and basil pasta salad

If possible, use very ripe tomatoes here, as they will act as a dressing. You could use some chopped sun-dried tomatoes and a little oil from the jar if tomatoes are not in season but you want maximum flavour results.

What pasta is not recommended for pasta salads? You don’t want anything too big for a pasta salad, so things like spaghetti, penne, or tagliatelle are best avoided. If that’s all you have, simply snap the long pasta shapes into smaller pieces before cooking, and roughly chop the penne after cooking.

Should you let pasta cool before making pasta salad? As soon as the pasta is cooked, drain it and rinse under cold water until completely cool. This halts the cooking process and stops the pasta from overcooking.

Why does pasta salad taste better the next day? If you leave the pasta salad overnight, the flavours have to infuse and intensify which makes it taste even better.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “I love how colourful a pasta salad can be and that you can throw in whatever you need to use up. Sometimes I like to mix in a can of tuna or crumble in some feta but this recipe is delicious as it is too. Investing in some quality extra virgin olive oil is well worth the cost because it gives a much more superior flavour.”

