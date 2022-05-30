Trending:

Tomato tart recipe

Click to rate
(218 ratings)
Sending your rating
Octavia Lillywhite Octavia Lillywhite
  • Vegetarian
serves: 6
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 300 kCal 15%
Fat 20g 29%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • A simple and delicious tomato tart with crisp and flakey puff pastry.

    This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

    This tomato tart uses a packet of ready-made puff pastry to make cooking it as easy as possible. This means you can have it ready to go in just a little over half an hour. It’s really simple to make, and the results are so beautiful and tasty – the whole family will love it. Once you’ve tried the recipe once you can play about with toppings, adding this and that depending what you have. A little grated parmesan or sliced buffalo mozzarella can be added 5 minutes before the end of cooking, or toss over a handful of rocket as you take it out of the oven.

    Ingredients

    • 375g packet of ready-rolled puff pastry
    • 1 egg, beaten for glazing
    • 2-3 tbsp green pesto
    • 500g cherry tomatoes, red and yellow, halved
    • 1-2 tbsp olive oil
    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • Salad, to serve

    Method

    • Set the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7.

    • Unroll the pastry. With a knife, score a border around the edge of the pastry, but not cutting all the way through, about 1-2cm inside the edge of the rectangle. Score the border in a criss-cross pattern, again, taking care not to cut all the way through. Slide the pastry on to a baking sheet.

    • Brush egg glaze around the edge of the pastry, taking care that the glaze doesn’t run down over the sides, otherwise the pastry won’t rise properly.

    • Spread the pesto over the pastry, inside the scored line. Arrange the tomatoes on top, cut-side up. Drizzle olive oil over and season with salt and pepper.

    • Bake the tart, at the top of the oven, for 20-25 mins, until the pastry is a golden colour and crisp at the edges, and the tomatoes have started to soften.

    • Remove tart from the oven and serve hot or warm with a green salad. (Not suitable for freezing).

    Top tip for making this tomato tart

    If you’re unable to get ready-rolled puff pastry, use a 375g packet of all-butter puff pastry and roll it out to a large rectangle to fit your baking sheet.

    Click to rate
    (218 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes