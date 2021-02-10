We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Treacle toffee is a sticky, Bonfire Night treat.

If you like your toffee, rich, dark with a bold flavour then this recipe for treacle toffee will be right up your street. Black treacle, also known as molasses, has a slightly bitter flavour and it’s this that gives treacle toffee its characteristically strong, distinctive flavour. Once your toffee has been refrigerated and is set hard, the fun bit is breaking it up with the rolling pin. If you don’t want pieces of treacle toffee to fly everywhere, place a kitchen or tea towel over the top before smashing. Otherwise pop the treacle toffee in a freezer bag, squeeze the air out and smash.

Ingredients 350g salted butter, softened

200g black treacle

425g dark brown muscovado sugar

397g can condensed milk

Method Gently melt the butter, treacle, sugar and milk in a large saucepan, stirring occasionally. If you stir too often you risk the sugar crystallizing which will result in a grainy treacle toffee.

Once the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is smooth turn up the heat to high and boil to 130C, stirring so the mixture doesn’t catch and burn on the bottom.

Once your toffee mixture has reached 130C, pour into a 24cm x 32 cm baking dish lined with buttered greaseproof paper and leave to sit for 10 mins before putting in the fridge to set.

Once set, bash with a rolling pin to break up and serve, or alternatively pop into little bags as gifts for friends.

Top tip for making treacle toffee

To make regular toffee follow this recipe with only the butter and sugar.