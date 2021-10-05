45 of the best Halloween food ideas for a party

We’ve got plenty of sweet and savoury Halloween food ideas to choose from. From jelly worms to witch hat cookies, from cheesy broomsticks to treacle toffee.
Halloween is the perfect excuse to experiment in the kitchen. This collection of Halloween recipes are ideal for all stages of expertise and some recipes, such as our chocolate Mini Roll bats and Zombie-bread men, are so simple that the kids can even get involved.
This array of Halloween party food will be perfect served on Halloween-themed tableware. Think cutlery, plates, napkins, and table cloth to name a few. Stack our Halloween cupcakes on a spooky cake stand or line a pumpkin-shaped plate with a selection of gruesome Halloween cookies.
Halloween food ideas
Halloween cookies
These spooky Halloween cookies make ideal treats for trick or treaters or are great for kids at Halloween parties. We've turned our cookies into bats and pumpkins but you could try ghosts, monsters and more.
Halloween muffins
These Halloween muffins can be a baked a few days ahead of your Halloween party. Just make sure you decorate them either the night before or early in the morning of the party so the icing is nice and fresh.
Spooky Halloween pizza
This spooky Halloween pizza recipe is the perfect ghoulish treat to whip up on Halloween. It’s so easy to make, the kids will love getting involved. Use a cookie cutter to cut out different shapes of cheese including ghosts, bats, pumpkins and more.
Halloween traybake
This Halloween tray bake can easily be cut into squares and can make around 12 pieces. The Marshmallow Fluff adds a delicious texture to this spooky bake.
Halloween eggs
It takes just 30 minutes to make 24 of these impressive, gruesome-looking eggs. The tie-dye effect is created using blueberries.
Jelly worms
You won't believe how easy it is to make 100 jelly worms in one go with this simple trick. Then you'll have bowls of jelly worms for you party.
Witches fingers
These impressive, yet gruesome witches fingers are made using a biscuit base, blanched almonds as nails and jam as blood. These rather realistic treats taste delicious.
Pumpkin shaped cake
The center piece on your Halloween table. This pumpkin shaped cake serves 24 and is best made in advance. Top with spooky sprinkles.
Halloween fairy cakes
These Halloween fairy cakes can easily be made with the kids. Why not turn them into a Halloween party activity and get your guests to decorate their own?
Pumpkin biscuits
Pop one or two of these tasty pumpkin biscuits into your guests party bag before they leave. Or serve amongst your Halloween party food spread on a large tray so each biscuit can lie flat.
Halloween lasagne
Give your classic lasagne a Halloween makeover but topping with a spook-tacular cheese pumpkin face. This lasagne is made with seasonal butternut squash but this could easily be swapped for leftover pumpkin instead.
Halloween pumpkin cake
This mouthwatering pumpkin cake is packed with mixed spice, carrots and brown sugar. It's the perfect Halloween showstopper, topped with fondant pumpkins.
Halloween toffee apples
Give your toffee apples a ruby red twist by adding a few drops of red food colouring to the last stage of the toffee mix. These apples will be the perfect showstopper on your party table. The kids are going to love them.
Cheesy broomsticks
Made with only 3 ingredients, these cheesy broomsticks are ready in just 10 minutes and will look the party for you Halloween get-together.
Halloween cake pops
Turn your cake pops into iconic Halloween characters such as mummies, ghosts, pumpkins and more. This recipe makes around 20 cake pops.
Witch’s hat biscuits
These witch hat biscuits are so easy to make using biscuits (ready made or shop-bought), ice cream cones, chocolate and coloured fondant. The kids are going to love making and eating them. Fill with sweets for an added surprise.
Halloween whoopie pies on plate
Kids will go mad for the delicious icing in the middle of these Halloween whoopie pies and they'll look great on your party platter.
Halloween pumpkin soup
Pumpkins aren't just for carving on Halloween, this healthy pumpkin soup has an impressive spider web topping. Ladel out into mini cauldrons for your guests.
Creepy cheese faces
How scary are these creepy cheese faces? To make them yourself you will need English muffins, tomato puree and cheese slices. Cut the muffins in half and spread with a thin layer of tomato puree. Take the cheese slices and carve out scary faces. Place onto the muffin and grill.
Eyeball cake pops
The simple design of red and black writing icing really transforms these chocolate covered cake pops into Halloween party treats.
Vampire jelly teeth
These vampire jelly teeth are much easier to make than they may look. Made with strawberry jelly, marshmallows and oranges, the kids are going to love making these bites as well as eating them too. Prepare in advance so the jelly has plenty of time to set.
Zombie-bread men
Make up a batch of these zombie-bread men with your party guests. They can decorate them however they like and you can eat them afterwards too. Not sure how to make them? Make a batch of gingerbread men and rough them up a bit. Decorate with red, white and black icing and make eyes out of white and black fondant.
Terrifying trifles
These easy-to-make trifles are sure to scare your party guests. Layered with cake, green custard, Oreo biscuits, orange jelly and whipped cream, these trifles are packed full of sweet treats.
Halloween marshmallow pops
Turn marshmallows into spooky cake pops with this brilliant recipe. You can make Frankenstein pops, ghost, pumpkin and mummies. The kids are going to love getting involved.
Blood bath cocktail
Vampires will love this blood bath cocktail made with pomegranates and vodka. Double or quadruple the recipe to make enough for punch, and serve it from a fake cauldron. Not one for the
kids.
Spooky chocolate-covered apples
All you need to make these spooky treats is chocolate, apples and food colouring/writing icing. Just melt chocolate in the microwave and allow to cool slightly. Pierce an apple with a wooden skewer and dip into the chocolate. Spoon over the white chocolate, over the bowl, to ensure the apple is fully covered. Leave to dry in the fridge, on a piece of greaseproof paper. Once set, draw faces with writing icing.
Ssssnake rolls
To make these you will need ready made shortcrust pastry, sausage meat, an egg and a pepper. Cut long strips of pastry and place a thin line of sausage meat down the middle. Glaze one edge of the pastry with beaten egg and roll the other one over the meat, pressing the edges of the pastry together. Curve into a snake-like shape and glaze with the remaining beaten egg. Bake in the oven (200C, gas 6) for 15-20 mins until golden brown. Make eyes and a tongue from chunks of the pepper.
Chocolate Mini Roll bats
You will need chocolate mini rolls, black and white fondant, icing sugar. All you have to do to make them is draw a bat wing stencil on a piece of paper, place it over black fondant and cut out several black wings. Make a 'glue' from a little icing sugar and water and stick the wings around the mini rolls. Make eyes by placing small black balls of fondant onto larger white balls, 'glue' these onto the rolls.
Pumpkin carrot face
Get creative with your vegetables by making this pumpkin carrot face. You will need mini carrots, courgette or cucumber and a selection of dips. All you have to do is arrange the carrots in a pumpkin shape, cut the courgette for the mouth and add bowls of dips for the eyes. Give it a twist by using salsa for the eyes and mouth for a 'bloody' twist.
Lily Vanilli’s undead gingerbread cupcakes
You don't have to be a cake decorating expert to create these clever tombstone gingerbread cucpakes.
Skele-mallow zombie
To make these marshmallow zombies, you will need large and mini marshmallows, wooden skewers, food writing icing and fondant. Thread three large marshmallows onto a skewer, add a couple of mini marshmallows at the top for the neck, then add the 'head'. Stick two smaller skewers out of the top 'body' marshmallow and thread mini marshmallows on for the 'arms' and large marshmallows for the 'hands' - repeat for the legs. Add fondant eyes and decorate with writing icing.
Pumpkin and maple cupcakes
These little jack-o'-lantern cupcakes have pumpkin puree in them. Get the kids to ice on different expressions for the pumpkins.
Ice ‘scream’ sundaes
Buy some cheap jelly spiders to make the perfect topping for this easy-to-make ice cream sundae.
Hollow heads
To make these hollow heads you will need coconuts, red food colouring, black marker pen. Cut a lid into the coconut and decorate with the food colouring and marker pen. Drink the coconut milk or serve your spooky cocktails in them. Give them a twist by painting vampire faces onto the coconuts and wrap in a black cloak.
Puking pumpkin dip
You will need a pumpkin, a sharp knife and some dips. Cut a large mouth towards the bottom of the pumpkin and scoop out the seeds. Carve eyes and a nose with a sharp knife. Place the pumpkin on the egde of a plate, spoon the dip into the mouth and spread onto the plate.
Slimey tarts
Spooky ey? To make these slimey tarts you will need ready made shortcrust pastry, lime curd, green food colouring. Grease a muffin tin and add circles of pastry. Colour the lime curd with green food colouring and spoon into the pastry. Bake in the oven (200°C/gas 6) for 15-20 mins until the pastry is golden brown. Allow to cool before decorating with sweets and fondant eyes.
Sausage mummies
Wrap your sausages in ready made shortcrust pastry, cook in the oven and decorate to create spooky faces and ta-dah, you've got some very creepy party guests ready to be eaten!
Iced ghouls
To make these iced ghouls you will need biscuits (homemade or shop-bought), buttercream icing, fondant, piping bag. Fill a piping bag with buttercream and pipe mini ghosts onto a biscuit and decorate with fondant eyes. Give them an extra spooky twist by placing a dollop of jam on the biscuit before piping to make the ghosts 'bloody'
Treacle toffee
Sweets are a must-have on Halloween, so why not have a go at making your own treacle toffee? Have some ready near the door in case you get some trick-or-treaters knocking.
Pumpkin pie
It's so easy to make this pumpkin pie recipe with readymade pastry, mashed pumpkin and some warm spices. We added a slick of maple syrup to the top. Delicious.
Sticky sausage and bacon broomsticks
Kids and adults will love these sticky sausage and bacon broomsticks. Serve with blood-red tomato sauce or salsa.
Witch’s brew punch
This non-alcoholic witch's brew has a great Halloween taste thanks to the cinnamon and ginger ale.
Toffee apple cake pops
Cake pops are fun to make and super popular at the moment. Make lots of Fiona Cairns' toffee apple cake pops as they'll get gobbled up in no time.
Lily Vanilli’s blood-stained brains cupcakes
These brain cupcakes are a real scream. Whip up some 'brain' buttercream and let the kids get creative.
Frankenstein fingers and sheep’s eyes
Put a frightening twist on the classic carrot and dip party favourite by turning the carrots into severed fingers and sheep's eyes. It's also a nifty way of sneaking in some veg to the party food without the kids realising.
