Rice Krispie pumpkin treats are a great Halloween party food to make with the kids prepared in just 20 minutes.

It takes just six ingredients to make these Rice Krispie pumpkins. Melted marshmallows, mixed with Rice Krispies, butter, and orange food colouring. These Rice Krispie Halloween treats would look great perched on top of a chocolate cake with some crumbled-up chocolate cookies to resemble the soil of a pumpkin patch.

Ingredients 240g rice krispies

150g mini marshmallows, melted

75g unsalted butter, melted

10 drops orange food colouring

Green fondant icing, for decoration

½ x 75g pack Mikado milk chocolate biscuits

Method Melt the butter and marshmallows in a heatproof bowl in the microwave, making sure to stir the mix every 30 seconds. Once melted add the food colouring and stir until well combined. Add the rice-krispies to the bowl and stir until completely coated.

Mould and shape a handful of the mixture into a sphere pressing your thumb into the top of each one. To help reduce the amount of mixture sticking to your hands you can lightly oil your hands before shaping. To make the stalks break the Mikado sticks into 5mm long pieces, press one into the top all of the balls, using a little melted chocolate to stick them into place if necessary.

To decorate make leaves from the fondant and place on top of the rice krispie pumpkins.

Top tips for making Rice Krispie Halloween treats

If you can’t find Mikado biscuits, you could use pretzel sticks to act as the stalks of these sweet pumpkin treats. Store these Halloween Rice Krispie pumpkins in an airtight container for up to two days. You can leave them on the kitchen side or store them in the fridge.

