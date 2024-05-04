Our trifle cake is filled with creamy custard and topped with coconut yogurt and raspberries to keep it dairy-free and delicious.

The sherry can be swapped for a little orange juice if you’re making the recipe for kids to tuck into as well. This is a great recipe to make with little ones as they will enjoy hollowing out the cake and snacking on the offcuts. All of the elements can be made ahead and then assembled and chilled around 30 minutes before you want to serve.

Ingredients

For the cake:

200g (7oz) caster sugar

100g (31⁄2oz) ground almonds

100g (31⁄2oz) plain flour

1tsp baking powder

150g (5oz) Stork baking spread

4 eggs, beaten

For the custard:

2tbsp custard powder

1tbsp caster sugar

250ml (8fl oz) oat or soy milk

For the rest:

2tbsp cream sherry

300g (10oz) raspberries

350g pot natural coconut yogurt

25g (3⁄4oz) toasted flaked almonds

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan, Gas 6). Beat the cake ingredients together until smooth, pour into a greased and lined 18cm springform cake tin. Bake for 50 mins. Cool in the tin for 5 mins, then turn out onto a cooling rack. Mix the custard powder and sugar in a pan, and whisk in a little milk to make a paste. On a medium heat, whisk in the rest of the milk and bring to a boil, stirring. Pour into a jug, press a sheet of baking paper over the surface and chill. Once the cake is cool, score a 12cm (5in) circle in the centre and cut to around halfway down, lifting out the cake with a spoon to make the base as flat as possible. Drizzle over the sherry and cover the base with a layer of raspberries. Pour over the custard, top with more raspberries, saving the rest for the top, and pile on the yogurt. Scatter over the rest of the raspberries and the flaked almonds. Chill for 30 mins before serving.

Top tips for making our trifle cake

Some people love jelly in trifles. If you want to include it in this cake, we recommend setting it in a small container and then scooping it into the cake before you pour in the custard.

What is a trifle cake made of? Our trifle cake is made from a classic sponge cake which is then filled with custard and raspberries and topped with coconut yogurt.

Is it better to make a trifle the night before? Yes, we recommend making trifle the night before because it gives your layers time to set and allows the flavours to develop and intensify. Plus, it’s an easy thing to tick off your to-do list and helps you get ahead for your party or celebration.

Can you use tinned custard for trifle? You can of course use a tin of custard instead of making it with milk and custard powder. If you still want the recipe to be dairy-free, make sure you buy a suitable brand. Jude’s sell a carton of plant-based madagascan vanilla custard which would be perfect.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “Trifle is the Marmite of desserts. You either love the texture and flavour or hate it. What I love about this recipe is that you can customise it depending on what fruit is in season and if you don’t need it to be dairy-free, top the cake with a generous pillow of fluffy whipped cream.”

If you like how we’ve presented the cake, consider buying a glass cake stand for your home.

Banquet Plateau with Glass Dome - View at Amazon This is a lovely way to present all your cakes and bakes. The dome is a great way to protect the treats until you are ready to serve.

Check out these trifle recipes if you fancy some more dessert inspiration. You might also like our strawberry trifle cake or this Eton Mess trifle is a real show stopper.