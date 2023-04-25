Two British classics combined - the trifle and Eton mess. This show-stopping trifle is great for sharing as it serves 10.

Share this epic Eton mess trifle with friends and family this summer. Topped with fresh berries including strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, this trifle has a sweet flavor. The layer of raspberry jelly, sponges, custard, and whipped cream is just the perfect ratio of each. Top with mini meringues to decorate and serve.

Ingredients

135g pack of raspberry jelly

8 trifle sponges

3-4tbsp raspberry jam

2tbsp cream sherry

250g strawberries

300g raspberries

100g blueberries

35g custard powder

2tbsp caster sugar

600ml whole milk

300ml whipping cream

Mini meringues, to decorate (optional)

17cm-20cm-diameter trifle bowl

Method

Pour 300ml boiling water into a large heatproof jug. Stir in the raspberry jelly until dissolved, then mix in 300ml cold water. Set aside. Slice the trifle sponges in half horizontally, then spread the cut sides with the raspberry jam. Sandwich them back together and cut each sandwich in half lengthways. Arrange the halves around the edge of the trifle bowl and drizzle over the cream sherry. Reserve a few small strawberries, raspberries and blueberries for decoration, then hull and halve the rest and add them to the dish. Pour the jelly over the fruit and sponges and chill for 1 hr, or until set. Put the custard powder and sugar in a saucepan and stir in 2tbsp of the milk, until smooth. Add the rest of the milk and stir over a medium heat until simmering. Simmer for 1 min, then set aside to cool. Pour over the jelly and fruit, then chill in the fridge for 2 hrs or overnight. Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks and then spoon it on top of the custard. Roughly crush some of the mini meringues and leave some whole, if using. Arrange the meringues on top of the cream, along with the reserved fruit.

Top tips for making Eton mess trifle

You can make this the night before, up to the end of step 3 - only add meringues when you’re about to serve – or they’ll lose their crispiness.

