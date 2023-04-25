Two British classics combined - the trifle and Eton mess. This show-stopping trifle is great for sharing as it serves 10.
Share this epic Eton mess trifle with friends and family this summer. Topped with fresh berries including strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, this trifle has a sweet flavor. The layer of raspberry jelly, sponges, custard, and whipped cream is just the perfect ratio of each. Top with mini meringues to decorate and serve.
Ingredients
- 135g pack of raspberry jelly
- 8 trifle sponges
- 3-4tbsp raspberry jam
- 2tbsp cream sherry
- 250g strawberries
- 300g raspberries
- 100g blueberries
- 35g custard powder
- 2tbsp caster sugar
- 600ml whole milk
- 300ml whipping cream
- Mini meringues, to decorate (optional)
- 17cm-20cm-diameter trifle bowl
Method
- Pour 300ml boiling water into a large heatproof jug. Stir in the raspberry jelly until dissolved, then mix in 300ml cold water. Set aside.
- Slice the trifle sponges in half horizontally, then spread the cut sides with the raspberry jam. Sandwich them back together and cut each sandwich in half lengthways. Arrange the halves around the edge of the trifle bowl and drizzle over the cream sherry.
- Reserve a few small strawberries, raspberries and blueberries for decoration, then hull and halve the rest and add them to the dish. Pour the jelly over the fruit and sponges and chill for 1 hr, or until set.
- Put the custard powder and sugar in a saucepan and stir in 2tbsp of the milk, until smooth. Add the rest of the milk and stir over a medium heat until simmering. Simmer for 1 min, then set aside to cool. Pour over the jelly and fruit, then chill in the fridge for 2 hrs or overnight.
- Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks and then spoon it on top of the custard. Roughly crush some of the mini meringues and leave some whole, if using. Arrange the meringues on top of the cream, along with the reserved fruit.
Top tips for making Eton mess trifle
You can make this the night before, up to the end of step 3 - only add meringues when you’re about to serve – or they’ll lose their crispiness.
