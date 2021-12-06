We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A hot crusty pie oozing creamy filling is a great way to use up Christmas leftovers.

This turkey and ham pie is the ultimate vehicle for your festive leftovers. Any lost looking vegetables still in your chiller compartment can be chopped up and chucked in. Bulk it up with frozen peas if you’re short. If you feel like you don’t want another day of turkey or ham soon after Christmas, it’s worth making this pie and sticking it in the freezer for one of those dark, miserable days in January when you just want something comforting and delicious to bung in the oven.

Ingredients 90g butter

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

75g plain flour

1l turkey or chicken stock

A pinch of salt and ground pepper

1 tbsp English mustard

350g cooked turkey or chicken cut into chunks or strips

125g cooked ham cut into chunks

200g ready make shortcrust pastry

6 leeks, cleaned and chopped

2tbsp chopped parsley

1 egg, beaten

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7.

Melt the butter in a heavy based pan and add the onions, carrots and celery and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the flour off the heat. Whisk in the chicken stock and cook over a medium heat, stirring all the time until the sauce is smooth. Season well and add the mustard.

Place the chicken pieces, ham and leeks in the bottom of a pie dish, sprinkle with the fresh parsley and pour over the sauce.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and cover the pie dish with the pastry.

Brush the top of the pastry with a little beaten egg and bake in the oven for 20-25 mins. After this time reduce the heat to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and bake for a further 15 mins.

Top tip for turkey and ham pie:

If you like pastry on the top and bottom of your pie, grease the bottom of the pie dish and line it with a layer of pastry. Prick the pastry all over with a fork, then line with a layer of baking parchment. Fill with ceramic baking beans and blind back the pastry for 15 minutes. Remove the beans and the parchment and return the pie to the oven for 5 more minutes.

How do you stop a meat pie from being dry?

Your pie could be dry because when you rolled out the dough it may have been too thin before you added the filling which then lead to cracking and let additional air in during the cooking process. To fix that, if you have any cracks whilst rolling out your dough try adding a little water to hydrate it. Another reason your pie might be dry is from adding too much filling so make sure you don't go too crazy with the leftovers!

You might also like...

Gordon Ramsay turkey

Turkey and cranberry pie

Hairy Bikers' turkey and ham pie

Click to rate ( 543 ratings) Sending your rating