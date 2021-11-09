We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Light as a cloud vanilla sponge, rich booze spiked chocolate filling, and a cheat’s marshmallow frosting – this vanilla yule log cake ticks all your festive boxes.

You can use whatever liqueur you fancy for the chocolate filling, but we think Amaretto, rum, or brandy work particularly well at this time of year. This twist on a classic yule log recipe is cleverly reversed so that its snowy white on the outside and richly chocolatey in the middle. To make this festive cake, you’ll need around 30 mins to prep, and an extra 15 mins to let it bake.

Ingredients To make this yule log recipe

For the sponge:

3 medium eggs

100g caster sugar

55g plain flour

55g ground almonds

½tsp baking powder

For the filling:

150ml double cream

200g chocolate, melted

2tbsp liqueur (pick your favourite)

2tsp vanilla paste

For the frosting:

125g Marshmallow Fluff

150g full-fat cream cheese

Cocoa, to dust

Method Heat oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Grease and line a 20x30cm Swiss roll tin.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs and sugar with an electric hand whisk for 3-4 mins, until thick and pale – it should leave a trail when the beaters are lifted from the mix. Sift in the flour, almonds and baking powder, then fold in gently. Spoon into the tin, smoothing the surface. Bake for 12-15 mins, until golden and slightly springy to the touch. Cover with a tea towel and leave to cool.

Whip cream to soft peaks, add melted chocolate, booze and 1tsp vanilla and whisk to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the Marshmallow Fluff, cream cheese and rest of vanilla.

Turn the cake out onto a large sheet of baking paper, dusted with icing sugar, peel off the cooking paper. Spread with the chocolate cream, leaving a 3cm margin along one of the short edges, then roll up gently from the opposite edge, using the baking paper to help you. Transfer to a serving plate. Dollop over the cream cheese frosting, smooth with a knife then use to create a bark effect on the surface. Dust with a little cocoa powder and serve, or chill for up to 24 hrs, loosely covered.

Top tip for making this vanilla yule log cake...

You can find Marshmallow Fluff in major supermarkets or on Amazon. You can use the cheat's marshmallow frosting to add a festive twist to everything from brownies to cookies.

You may also like

Chocolate Log

Chocolate Swiss Roll

Chocolate roulade

Click to rate ( 47 ratings) Sending your rating