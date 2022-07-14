Mary Berry's chocolate roulade recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(1782 ratings)

Impress your family and friends with this scrumptious homemade chocolate roulade by the queen of baking, Mary Berry. Cooked in 20 minutes...

Mary Berry's chocolate roulade
(Image credit: Alamy)
Makes1
SkillMedium
Preparation Time15 mins plus several hours standing
Cooking Time20 mins
Cost RangeMid
Mary Berry
By
published

Mary Berry's chocolate roulade is the perfect pairing of a rich chocolate sponge with indulgent double cream. Ready in six steps.

It takes just six ingredients to make this deliciously light and airy chocolate roulade. Filled with a thick, double cream filling the rich chocolate sponge is extra soft and moist. Serve with fresh berries such as raspberries or strawberries or with a sprig of holly for a festive Yule log twist.

Ingredients

  • 175g (6 oz) plain chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 175g (6 oz) caster sugar
  • 6 eggs, separated
  • 30 ml (2 level tbsp) cocoa, sieved
  • 300ml (10 fl oz) double cream
  • Icing sugar

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Lightly grease a 33 x 23 cm (13 x 9 inch) Swiss roll tin and line with non-stick baking parchment, pushing it into the corners. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Melt the chocolate slowly in a bowl over a pan of hot water. Allow to cool slightly.
  3. Measure the sugar and egg yolks into a bowl and whisk with an electric whisk on a high speed until light and creamy. Add the cooled chocolate and stir until evenly blended.
  4. Whisk the egg whites in a large mixing bowl until stiff but not dry. Stir a large spoonful of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture, mix gently and then fold in the remaining egg whites, then the cocoa. Turn into the prepared tin and gently level the surface. Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 20 minutes until firm to the touch.
  5. Remove the cake from the oven, leave in the tin and place a cooling rack over the top of the cake. Place a clean damp tea towel on top of the rack, and leave for several hours or overnight in a cool place, don't worry it will sink slightly. (If the tea towel dries out, simply re-dampen it).
  6. Whip the cream until it just holds its shape. Dust a large piece of non-stick baking parchment with icing sugar. Turn the roulade out on to the paper and peel off the lining paper. Spread with the whipped cream and roll up like a Swiss roll, starting with one of the short edges, roll tightly to start with and use the paper to help. Don't worry if it cracks - that's quite normal and part of its charm!

Top tips for making Mary Berry's chocolate roulade recipe

This chocolate roulade recipe (opens in new tab) is best made in advance. You can freeze the roulade once cooked and assembled without dusting it with icing sugar for up to one month.

You might also like...

Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's chocolate cake recipe (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's flapjack recipe (opens in new tab)

Explore More
Celebrity chef Recipes Chocolate Recipes Christmas Recipes Christmas baking Recipes Christmas dessert Recipes Dessert Recipes Mary Berry Recipes The Great British Bake Off Recipes
Mary Berry
Mary Berry

Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.