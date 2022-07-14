Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mary Berry's chocolate roulade is the perfect pairing of a rich chocolate sponge with indulgent double cream. Ready in six steps.
It takes just six ingredients to make this deliciously light and airy chocolate roulade. Filled with a thick, double cream filling the rich chocolate sponge is extra soft and moist. Serve with fresh berries such as raspberries or strawberries or with a sprig of holly for a festive Yule log twist.
Ingredients
- 175g (6 oz) plain chocolate, broken into pieces
- 175g (6 oz) caster sugar
- 6 eggs, separated
- 30 ml (2 level tbsp) cocoa, sieved
- 300ml (10 fl oz) double cream
- Icing sugar
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Lightly grease a 33 x 23 cm (13 x 9 inch) Swiss roll tin and line with non-stick baking parchment, pushing it into the corners. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
- Melt the chocolate slowly in a bowl over a pan of hot water. Allow to cool slightly.
- Measure the sugar and egg yolks into a bowl and whisk with an electric whisk on a high speed until light and creamy. Add the cooled chocolate and stir until evenly blended.
- Whisk the egg whites in a large mixing bowl until stiff but not dry. Stir a large spoonful of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture, mix gently and then fold in the remaining egg whites, then the cocoa. Turn into the prepared tin and gently level the surface. Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 20 minutes until firm to the touch.
- Remove the cake from the oven, leave in the tin and place a cooling rack over the top of the cake. Place a clean damp tea towel on top of the rack, and leave for several hours or overnight in a cool place, don't worry it will sink slightly. (If the tea towel dries out, simply re-dampen it).
- Whip the cream until it just holds its shape. Dust a large piece of non-stick baking parchment with icing sugar. Turn the roulade out on to the paper and peel off the lining paper. Spread with the whipped cream and roll up like a Swiss roll, starting with one of the short edges, roll tightly to start with and use the paper to help. Don't worry if it cracks - that's quite normal and part of its charm!
Top tips for making Mary Berry's chocolate roulade recipe
This chocolate roulade recipe (opens in new tab) is best made in advance. You can freeze the roulade once cooked and assembled without dusting it with icing sugar for up to one month.
You might also like...
Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry's chocolate cake recipe (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry's flapjack recipe (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four.
-
Mary Berry’s flapjack
Mary Berry’s flapjack recipe takes 30 mins to bake, making 24 bars. These soft, butter flapjacks use four ingredients; butter, syrup, sugar, and oats...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes
Make perfectly soft, sweet fairy cakes every time with Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes recipe. Ready in just 30 minutes, this recipe makes 12 fairy cakes...
By Mary Berry • Last updated
-
Coconut milk panna cotta
By Jessica Ransom • Published
-
Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream
Serve Mary Berry's rum and raisin ice cream with fresh fruit, and pancakes, or paired with a warm chocolate brownie for an indulgent dessert...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Mary Berry's chocolate mousse
This chocolate mocha mousse is quick to make, rich in flavour with a light, silky texture. It's one of those treats that's loved by kids and adults alike...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Mary Berry's chocolate brownies with chocolate ganache sauce
If you're looking for an extra indulgent treat, Mary Berry's chocolate brownies are wickedly moreish drizzled in a rich chocolate ganache sauce...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
The Queen and Mary Berry are teaming up to work together on something historic
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Mary Berry is given the ultimate honour from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Mary Berry reveals secret 10-day hospital stay after breaking her hip at home
By Roxy James • Published