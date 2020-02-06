We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A vegetable stew recipe that is quick, cheap and easy to make.

This hearty, family-sized vegetable stew can be on the table in just 40 mins. Serving four people, a portion of this delicious stew works out at only 172 calories per serving – so it’s a diet-friendly and filling dinner option. We love it served with creamy mashed potato, homemade dumplings or warm buttered bread but it’s chunky enough to eat on its own, too. Make it on a Monday night to use up leftover veg from your Sunday roast.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and sliced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 parsnips, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, chopped

250g (8oz) swede, peeled and diced

600ml (1 pint) hot vegetable stock

400g can tomatoes

420g can butter beans, drained

A handful of chopped parsley

Method Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and fry slowly for 5 mins. Add the other vegetables, cover and fry over a medium heat for 5 minutes, so they start to soften.

Pour in the stock and canned tomatoes, bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook for another 5 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

Sprinkle the vegetable stew with chopped parsley to serve.

Top tip for making vegetable stew

If you have leftovers but love variety, you can blitz this stew in a food processor and turn it into a soup.