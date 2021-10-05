Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4. Line a cake tin of your choice with baking paper.

For the cake pops: Beat together the eggs, flour, caster sugar, butter and baking powder until smooth, in a large mixing bowl.

Put the cocoa powder in a separate smaller mixing bowl, and add the water a little at a time to make a stiff paste. Stir the cocoa paste into the cake mixture.

Turn the cake mixture into the prepared tins, level the top and bake in the preheated oven for about 20-25 mins, or until shrinking away from the sides of the tin and springy to the touch. Remove the cake from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.

Once the cake is cooled, break it up into fine crumbs in a large mixing bowl.

For the cake pops filling: In a separate, clean mixing bowl mix together 3tbsp of cocoa powder with about 6tbsp boiling water and mix into a paste, it should be quite watery, then mix in 200g of icing sugar, it should still be quite watery. if its too stiff just add a bit more water.

Add the icing mixture gradually into the cake crumb mixture, mixing after each addition, until the consistency changes to something you could make balls from without them falling apart. You may not need to add all of the icing.

Roll all of the cake pop mixture into balls of equal size making sure they dont fall apart or crack (this ensures they will keep their shape once on the sticks and wont fall off).

Put all of the balls on to a tray and transfer them to the freezer for at least 2 hrs to firm. Ideally, freeze overnight.

Take the balls out of the freezer to defrost fully.

For the Halloween cake pops coating: Melt the candy melts in a large heat-proof bowl over a pan of hot water and dip the end of the lollipop stick into the melts before insterting them into the cake ball. This will secure the sticks in place.

Put them in the fridge to firm up for about half an hour.

By this time the candy melts might be too firm for dipping the cake pops into, so to get a good consistency and a smooth coating you’ll need to add a fair amount of vegetable oil to loosen them up. If the mixture is too firm it will be too heavy for the cake pop and it will fall off its stick. Add in 3tbsp of vegetable oil to the candy melts mixture gradually, stirring well after each addition.

Holding a cake pop by its lollypop stick, dip the cake pop all the way into the candy melts mixture and then hold the cake ball over the bowl and gently tap its sticks on the side of the bowl whilst twisting to remove any excess. Repeat with the rest of the cake pops. Add on any decorations before they dry.