It takes just four ingredients to make these bat and pumpkin Halloween cookies.

Whip up a batch of 18 Halloween cookies in just under 25 minutes with this easy recipe. Make these impressive Halloween cookies with butter, caster sugar, plain flour, and mixed ground spice for a warming flavour. Decorate them with a variety of icing including writing icing pens, roll out fondant which you can stick on with jam, or easy liquid icing made with icing sugar, food colouring, and some water.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) butter, softened

50g (2oz) caster sugar

150g (5oz) sifted plain flour

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground mixed spice

Method To make this cookie recipe, place the softened butter in a bowl with the caster sugar and beat until pale and creamy. Stir in the sifted plain flour and ground mixed spice and mix to a stiff dough. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface and stamp out about 10 bats and 8 pumpkins, re-rolling the dough as necessary. Place on a large lightly greased baking sheet and bake for 12-14 mins until pale golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Decorate the cold cookies with thinly rolled-out coloured fondant and attach with a little glacé icing. Pipe faces and eyes with icing or cut out faces with the tip of a small knife.

Top tips for making Halloween cookies

You can find packs of themed cookie cutters in kitchenware shops or some larger supermarket, but if not, just cut out templates from firm card.

Please note that nutritional info is per biscuit based on this recipe making 18 biscuits. The nutritional info does not include the icing you use to decorate the biscuits.

