Our whiskey sour recipe includes egg white for a silky mouthfeel and a signature layer of white foam.

This easy whisky sour recipe takes a couple of minutes to make and is a delicious cocktail to have in your repertoire. It’s important to use fresh lemon juice and it’s easy and cheap to make your own sugar syrup. It’s an important ingredient as it helps balance all the flavours.

Ingredients 60ml bourbon

20g lemon juice, freshly squeezed

14g simple syrup

14g egg white, approx half an egg white (optional)

For garnish

Angostura bitters

Cocktail cherry or peel of orange, optional

Method Place all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with bitters and a cocktail cherry or orange peel, if liked.

Top tips for making whisky sour

The egg white is optional but without it, you won't achieve a thick layer of foam and creamy mouthfeel. If you want to make the recipe vegan you could experiment with aquafaba.

Bourbon is the most traditional style of whisky to use for a sour but you can adjust the recipe depending on your taste. For example, we like to use blended whisky.

