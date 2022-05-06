We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amelia Jean Jones and her two-year-old daughter Olga put the Chicco Cheerio to the test to see how it stood up as a travel stroller against its competitors. In our buying guide on the best travel strollers, we singled it out for particular praise because it’s impressively compact when folded.

One of the standout features of the Chicco Cheerio is just how light it is. ‘Weighing in at just 5.6kg, it eased the burden of pushing a toddler as they suddenly seem to get A LOT heavier,’ said our tester Amelia, who expecting her second child. This travel stroller boasts a one-handed fold-out mechanism which Amelia found easy to use and, when collapsed, is extremely compact. ‘I haven’t travelled but it is apparently compact enough to be carried as hand luggage and the bumper bar can be used as a travel handle, which would make getting from the plane to the baggage carousel far easier,’ she says.

There are a few little things that Amelia found irritating: at 5ft 2in, she found the handle a little low, and the rain cover was fiddly to get on and off, with twiddly little bits of Velcro that fit around the frame. Overall, however, this is a good, mid-range travel stroller that is easy to put up and down and about as light as you could ask for.

Stroller weight: 5.6kg | Age Range: Birth to 3 years | Price: £179.99

Design

Most travel strollers boast that they are ‘lightweight’ but the Chicco Cheerio really is. At 5.6kg, it’s one of the lightest on our list – and you can really feel that as you push it around. ‘Pushing a two-year up a steep hill at eight months pregnant is tough,’ said Amelia. ‘The pushchair that I’ve used since my daughter was born gradually began to feel like a lead weight. The Chicco Cheerio was like a breath of fresh air.’

What’s more, Amelia found that it did really only take one hand and less than three seconds to fold and unfold – a godsend if you also need to hold the hand of a toddler in a busy nursery car park. ‘When folded it’s remarkably compact compared to my last pram (about half the size) and slots neatly into a gap in the hallway,’ adds Amelia. As well as being practical, aesthetically, she found the pram simple, and sleek, and she likes the black colourway.

Comfort and features

While a big fan of the design of Chicco Cheerio, Amelia had a few issues with how comfortable it was for her and her baby: ‘I’m only 5 foot 2 and the handle feels low.’ She also found the seat recline a little problematic. ‘The seat recline uses a toggle rather than clicking into place – which didn’t feel as secure to me,’ she explains. ‘I prefer a satisfying click sound. I also might be less comfortable putting a smaller baby up against a seat back that doesn’t feel as sturdy.’ That said, Amelia felt confident pushing her toddler around in this. As regards the stroller’s extras, Amelia found the rain cover fiddly to put on and the shopping basket underneath small. ‘A metal bar runs across it – meaning it’s difficult to fit her nursery backpack in there,’ she adds.

Value for money

At around £140, the Chicco Cheerio is a well-designed, middle-of-the-range travel stroller. ‘Considering it can be used from birth to15kg (about three years), it feels like a great value option,’ said Amelia. This stroller isn’t budget or premium and, while it doesn’t come with lots of innovations such as a coffee cup holder or a large shopping basket, it is extremely lightweight and has an easy-to-use one-handed folding system. Amelia feels this will suit someone with limited space who needs a city run-around but she advises taller parents to try another model with a higher handle.

