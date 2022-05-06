We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Goodto.com asked Emma Winterschladen and her seven-month-old daughter Elphie to test the Cybex Libelle stroller. We named this our best buy for manoeuvrability in our buying guide to the best travel strollers because it’s such a dream to push.

The Cybex Libelle is a compact travel stroller that is simple to assemble and even easier to fold up and down. ‘Ease and speed are of the essence, so a stroller that you can fold – almost one-handed – in seconds (four to be exact) is a welcome addition,’ says Emma. ‘And when you can carry said stroller in one arm, with your baby in the other, and then stuff it into the front seat of your Mini, you start to wonder how you’ve ever gone without it!’

It’s a comfortable ride for baby and child with lots of padding and an adjustable seat although Emma feels the wide age range (six months to four years) is a little optimistic. It feels like it may be a little big for a six-month-old and perhaps wouldn’t be quite robust enough for a larger 22kg toddler,’ she says. In terms of value for money, Emma feels the Libelle is a solid mid-range buy and she is especially impressed by how compact it is when folded.

Stroller weight: 5.9kg | Age Range: Six months to four years | Price: £179.00

Design

Cybex is best known for it its award-winning car seats and it’s clear the German brand has poured its expertise into making the Libelle a simple joy to use. ‘The Libelle’s folding mechanism is so intuitive that it took me just a second to work out I had to use my thumbs to click the white buttons on the handles, and another second of wiggling to see that a gentle push-forward motion is all that’s required for it to fold,’ says Emma. ‘Then it’s just a case of latching it securely, and turning in the handles.’

The result is an extremely compact parcel and one, not only small enough to fit in Emma’s Mini, but also the perfect size for the limited luggage compartments of various modes of transport (trains, planes, boats…). Because it’s only 5.9 kg, you’ll be saved from that familiar, stressful experience of struggling to lift your luggage into a plane’s overhead storage, whilst worrying you’re about to drop it on an unsuspecting stranger’s head below!

One of the big selling points of the Libelle is that it’s suitable from six months to four years and there’s a lot of room to grow. However, Emma feels it would suit older children better: ‘Elphie, at nearly seven months old, admittedly does look very small when strapped into the seat – it almost seems a little too grown-up for her still’.

On top of its functionality, the Cybex Libelle also looks the part – the part being a handsome, well-travelled stroller. There’s a practical elegance to it, with its lightweight black frame, foam-coated handles (as opposed to a straight handlebar), and small, smooth wheels. It comes in a range of attractive colours, as well as all-black, but Emma particularly loves the Blue River colour she tested, for ‘its vibrant hood and seat cover’. It’s made from a washable woven material – similar to that of a walking rucksack – so accidents are not a problem.

Comfort and features

The Libelle has been created with comfort in mind with cushioned, easily-adjusted straps that ensure your child is snuggly and safe, regardless of how much they initially arch their back and wriggle to be set free. Emma found Elphie very content to be pushed around, especially with the two-option footrest adding an extra layer of comfort. Emma admitted being initially worried that a lightweight stroller would compromise on comfort because of its size and weight. ‘I needn’t have worried about this though – Elphie dozed off seamlessly when out for a walkabout town – helped by the fact you can recline the stroller back (though not all the way flat).’

Our tester was also impressed by the lightness of the stroller and the manoeuvrability of its wheels. ‘I found I could move at quite a speed with Elphie strapped in,’ explains Emma. ‘The more vigorous my twisting and turning and spinning, the more baby giggles I was rewarded with!’ That said, this stroller works better on smooth ground and, though it does have suspension in the front wheels, Emma doesn’t think it’s enough to take on bumpy country roads.

The Libelle’s shopping basket isn’t enormous. ‘I wasn’t able to fit much more than my wrapped-up nappy bag and some muslins in there,’ Emma admits and she didn’t feel comfortable hanging shopping bags on the handles either. ‘I tried it and was worried it might tip backwards despite the chassis feeling very sturdy otherwise,’ she says. A rain cover with breathable air holes, to prevent steaming up, is also included.

Value for money

At £179.00, the Libelle is a mid-range stroller and Emma deems it a good buy. ‘It doesn’t feel luxurious, just very well made,’ she says. The biggest selling point for her is that it folds down small. ‘It’s beautifully designed and so compact that it feels great value knowing you have a product that you can squeeze in wherever you need it to!’ She’d recommend it to parents who appreciate smart, lovely-to-look-at, well-designed products that work well. ‘When the time comes to take it abroad, I’ll definitely consider buying the summer seat liner, which offers sweat-absorption to keep your baby cool,’ she adds.

