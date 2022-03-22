Ickle Bubba Bubba&Me Bedside Crib review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Bubba&Me, from British nursery brand Ickle Bubba, is a well-priced bedside crib.

With a slim curved frame, fuss-free silhouette, and minimalistic grey tone, the bedside crib will look great in bedrooms and nurseries and comes with lots of extras for the price, including a carry bag and mattress. This is our pick of the best budget option in our best bedside cribs buying guide.

Alexis Hankin, who is mum to Reuben, aged five months, tried out the Bubba&Me and appreciated its stylish look, handy storage basket, and how well her baby slept in it.

‘I would definitely recommend having a bedside crib like this one for anyone with babies under six months as it’s sturdier than a Moses basket and lasts longer,’ she says.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 5.5kg | Age: From birth

The Bubba&Me is practical yet stylish, inspired by Scandi design, and available in two shades of grey depending on the bundle you opt for. Parents can opt for just the bedside crib, or pay £40 more with a bundle that includes two fitted sheets. It also features washable fabrics for ease.

The bedside crib also offers a large in-built storage basket underneath, handy for keeping bedrooms clutter-free and for grabbing necessities in the middle of the night. Alexis told us: ‘The Bubba&Me was easy to use and assemble. My baby was able to sleep in it right away and seemed to like the cosy feel of being in a bedside crib. The basket on the bottom was very useful to store sheets and muslins and was a great additional feature. The design is neutral so is great for both genders!’

Comfort and features

The Bubba&Me offers seven differing height positions to suit a range of bed sizes, mesh windows to easily keep an eye on baby, and adjustable straps to secure the cot to the parents’ bed.

Alexis appreciated the crib’s features and comfort and found it practical and intuitive to use. ‘It’s great for having the baby next to you and easily being able to check on him, calm him down and give him his own space whilst also being next to you,” she explains. ‘The straps that clip from the cot to the bed are really sturdy and give us peace of mind that our baby is safely strapped to the bed. The mesh sides also give us easy access so that we can see our little one from lying in the bed which is great. The adjustable height settings were particularly good for when he had a cold in order to elevate him slightly!’

Value for money

At £139, the Bubba&Me is significantly more affordable than many of its competitors, which can start from over £200, making it a great option for those on a budget.

The fact the crib includes a travel bag, storage basket and mattress adds to its value for money factor. Alexis agreed, saying: ‘Overall, I think that it’s excellent value for money, especially as most of its competitors are more expensive. She also felt that a crib is a good option for those who are short on space in their homes. It is very easy to assemble and fits easily in a bedroom even though we don’t have lots of space,’ she added.