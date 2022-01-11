Design Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 8.6kg | Age: 0-22kg (approx. 4 years) Our parent tester, Catherine, was excited to try out the Ickle Bubba Eclipse from the moment it arrived. ‘It arrived in a pleasingly neat package, which left us wondering if a second box had been forgotten in delivery,’ she says. ‘In fact, the seat and bassinet unit zip in and out of the same mainframe. This is an ingenious design. It means incredible space-saving when you’re storing the seat unit whilst using the bassinet. Huge bonus points there, since most baby paraphernalia tends to be bulky and tricky to store.’ The Ickle Bubba Eclipse travel system is especially good if you have a preschooler as well as a baby. Our parent tester found the Eclipse helped make life with two little ones that bit easier. ‘Life with a newborn has been pretty hectic, especially as Iris has had colic. So being able to get out of the house fast has been paramount, and the Eclipse has helped with that,’ she says. In particular, our tester likes the zip cover, the adjustable hood and the Bubba board. ‘The zip cover is excellent, especially compared to other pram covers which fasten with poppers and fall off easily,’ she says. ‘The hood pushes back and pulls up without needing to press any fiddly buttons. It’s a total gamechanger being able to do this singlehandedly while holding a screaming, overtired baby. And top marks for the inbuilt Bubba Board. It means I can wave ‘buh-bye’ to my wobbly buggy board that makes turning corners tricky.’ The Bubba Board is a really handy feature if you have an older child. Especially one who doesn’t need a pushchair full-time but might like to hitch a lift safely now and again. ‘It’s astonishing that you can carry a child of up to 22kgs in the pram, plus an additional child of up to 20kg on the board,’ says Catherine, our parent reviewer. ‘Not forgetting the weight in the pram basket which, by the way, is big enough to hold my satchel style nappy bag, an additional toddler snack bag and a bag of spare clothes/medicines etc. I’ve also got the raincover and a water bottle. And we still have plenty of room for all those ‘toddler treasures’ – aka stones – that we collect on our adventures.’ Comfort and features The Ickle Bubba Eclipse is ‘well-worthy’ of its listing as our pick of one of the best prams you can buy, according to our parent tester who put it through its paces. She didn’t mince her words. ‘The design of the Eclipse is superb – it must have been designed by parents because the small things that can incite the most fury in a busy parent have simply been ironed out,’ she says. ‘I managed to leave my house without my baby screaming for the first time. Needless to say, the whole family appreciates that. As I walked down the street pushing the pram it was like I could hear sweet music.’ It’s the clever design features that make the Eclipse easy and intuitive to use. ‘For example, there are no fiddly push buttons to fold and unfold the supersize UPF 50+ hood,’ says Catherine. ‘Then there are handy buttons that you can push individually to remove the seat. This means no straddling the chassis getting red-faced while trying to push both buttons in at the same time. And the cleverly-positioned seat adaptors, which are at a lower height, mean you can use the Eclipse in pram mode while the toddler hitches a ride.’

When out without her toddler, our tester loves that the bassinet can be positioned at a comfortable height. This means less bending to see her baby. ‘That was most important in those very early days with a newborn,’ she says. ‘And even the bumper bar, which I didn’t use at first because I thought it would just be in the way, can be swiftly released on either side. That makes putting the baby in or taking her out smooth and hassle-free.’

I managed to leave my house without her screaming for the first time, and as I walked down the street pushing the pram it was like I could hear sweet music. Needless to say, the whole family appreciates that. Value for money

The Ickle Bubba Eclipse is ‘superb value for money’ in our tester’s eyes. ‘It makes pram life easy and even enjoyable,’ she says. ‘I can’t sing the praises of the seat unit highly enough. It’s so much cosier than open-sided seats. Additionally, if you have ever tried to turn a buggy while using a separate buggy board, you would definitely appreciate the Eclipse. It looks every bit like a premium product, with its cosy footmuff and chic colourway options, but without an intimidating price tag.’