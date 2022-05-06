We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hollie Bond and her one-year-old Margot tested out the Joie Tourist stroller to see if it was worthy of its travel-inspired name. In our buying guide to the best travel strollers, we named this best travel pushchair for taking on a plane because it’s stylish, light enough to carry, and easy to fold.

The Joie Tourist stroller is very easy to assemble. ‘I put it together in about five minutes while looking after my busy one-year-old,’ said our tester Hollie. ‘There are easy-to-follow instructions, but it’s so intuitive you don’t really need them.’ Once assembled, it is a super lightweight pushchair that would be ideal for parents going on holiday with their toddler or wanting something for daily use if they have a small car.

The Joie Tourist has an ‘amazing’ one-handed mechanism to fold it up and down. ‘You can hold your baby or toddler while collapsing and unfolding the pushchair easily,’ added Hollie. It’s compact when folded and has a nifty carry handle. Other features include a decent-sized shopping basket, multi-recline positions and an adjustable handle which Hollie – whose husband is tall – particularly appreciated.

While comfortable for the pusher, Hollie struggled with the recline positions and thought the seat a little hard. She also thinks you’d have to invest in a footmuff in winter and a sunshade in summer as the hood doesn’t provide a huge amount of protection. In terms of value, this is a great mid-range option that would suit parents who want a light pushchair that’s also compact and easy to get in and out of a car.

Design

Hollie’s first impression of the Joie Tourist was how light it is. At only 6kg, it’s perfect for taking off on an overseas holiday and you’ll have no worries about lifting it on and off the airport carousel, or in and out of the car boot. As well as its weight, Hollie was impressed by its size. ‘It’s quite a tall buggy (107cm in height), which is a real bonus for our family as my husband is very tall and we’ve struggled in the past to find pushchairs with high enough handles for him to comfortably push,’ she said. ‘The handle is easily adjustable too, so I could put it back to the right height for me very quickly.’

But the standout feature of the Joie Tourist is its brilliant, one-handed folding mechanism, which Hollie described as ‘by far the best I’ve seen on a buggy’. You simply squeeze and slide two buttons on the handle with one hand and the pushchair concertinas down into a three-way fold. To open it out again is just as simple. When it’s folded down, it’s compact enough to fit in a small car’s boot (with space for extra bags) and it has a carry handle so you can move it about when folded down very easily.

Comfort and features

The Joie Tourist uses straps and a buckle to keep children in place. The buckle is easy to click into place and the straps over the shoulder are nice and comfortable thanks to some very soft, spongy pads. The length can still be adjusted easily as the pads have poppers so you can remove them before changing the length of the straps. There’s also the option to have calf support in two positions. ‘As Margot is still quite young and has little legs I used the support in the horizontal position, but it’s good to know I can easily set it down for when she has longer legs,’ said Hollie. The wheels are pretty standard for a travel buggy but if they were any bigger you’d sacrifice how light it is.

One of the features Hollie didn’t like was the shape and design of the seat. The buggy has multi-position-recline options, however, while it’s great that it lies flat for naps, she found that it didn’t go up vertical enough. ‘There’s a simple drawstring to change the seat back position, but, however hard I tried, I could not get the back up straight enough for Margot to be comfortable when she was awake,’ she said. ‘She’s a very inquisitive girl so likes to see what’s going on and so was pulling forward a lot of the time rather than sitting back against the seat.’

Another slight gripe was the seat seemed quite hard and didn’t have particularly deep sides to it, so it isn’t the cosiest option. In terms of storage, the Joie Tourist’s basket is average-to-good, but bigger nappy bags and handbags are quite hard to fit through the opening, so you’d want to have several smaller bags with you to make the most of the under-buggy basket.

Value for money

The Joie Tourist costs around £200. ‘There are much cheaper options out there and this feels like a middle of the market sort of price and product to me,’ said Hollie. ‘In terms of how the pushchair looks and feels, I’d say it’s a good mid-range travel option.’ She’d recommend this to busy parents who want a really light pushchair to take on holidays or days out. ‘Anyone who struggles to lift heavy baby products, or who has a small car, will love how light and compact this is and how easy it is to use one-handed,’ she added. It’s a chic-looking stroller, coming in a lovely soft grey, and the adjustable handle is comfy too so ticks the box for style-conscious parents.

If you’re undecided on the best travel stroller for your needs, you might also be interested in our Silver Cross Clic review – it’s our best buy overall in our buying guide. And do check out our other baby product reviews, whether you’re shopping for specific items of baby equipment or preparing for a new arrival.