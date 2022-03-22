Maxi Cosi Iora Co-sleeper Review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A bedside crib by Maxi Cosi, the car seat giant, the Iora Co-sleeper is an affordable, practical and attractive option for parents looking for a co-sleeper with multiple functions. The crib offers portability and an included travel bag for parents looking to travel in those first few months of the baby’s life, and there are five different height positions and a large storage basket for ease. A slide function makes adjusting the crib close to your bed a doddle.

The Maxi Cosi Iora Co-sleeper was tested by Lynsey Carratt and her daughter Mia, six weeks. Lynsey was impressed by the crib’s ease of setup and dismantling for travel purposes, as well as its appearance and its storage basket too. She agrees it’s one of the best bedside cribs you could buy. She also liked the thickness of its mattress and the fact that it comes with a travel bag included.

‘The Maxi-Cosi Isra is an attractive Scandi-looking bedside crib that is adjustable to five different heights and offers a co-sleeping mode,’ Lynsey explains. ‘Suitable for babies from birth to six months or 9kg, it fits perfectly next to the bed, meaning your baby is in easy reach. It is ideal for new mums who have undergone a C-section and those who are breastfeeding.’

Lynsey found this sturdy bedcrib easy to assemble – it simply clips together in under ten minutes. ‘In addition, it offers comfort for your baby with an excellent durable mattress for a safe night’s sleep,’ she adds. ‘The grey coloured crib also comes with a sizeable detachable storage basket which is ideal for night feeds and nappy changes as all your essentials can be kept close to hand.’

The Iora is easy to dismantle and fold up so can double up as a travel cot. It also comes with its own carry bag.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 10.8kg | Age: From birth

Available in three colours – grey, graphite, and blue – there are options to suit a range of home decors, and its wood accents evoke on-trend Scandi vibes. There are mesh windows for breathability and to allow parents to see their baby easily, while the storage basket offers a perfect place to keep nappies, muslins, or babygros nearby.

Lynsey loved the look of the bedside crib, and that it wasn’t just about aesthetics but really delivered on quality too, with a thick mattress and handy storage basket. ‘Maxi-Cosi are renowned for their quality baby products, and the Iora bedside sleeper is no exception,’ Lynsey says. ‘To begin with, I was impressed with its appearance – Scandi design and wood finish – which is sophisticated but straightforward. It comes with a foam mattress, which is comfortable and durable, and Mia slept very well. The crib is suitable for babies from birth to six months or 9kg, and it is pretty generous in size.’

‘I was also impressed that you can’t fully open the co-sleeping side of the crib; it has a barrier to stop your baby from rolling onto the bed,’ adds Lynsey. ‘It is also worth pointing out that if the co-sleeping mode isn’t for you, it can be used as a standalone crib. I found the storage basket a lifesaver during the night. I kept all my essentials there, including nappies, cream, wipes, spare sheets and outfits, meaning they were all in easy reach.’

Comfort and features

Many bedside cribs are not portable, so the fact the Iora Co-sleeper is is a huge plus for parents who often visit family or take trips abroad. Lynsey felt that the ease of assembly and disassembly was a selling point, and also liked how easy it was to adjust its height.

‘I was pleasantly surprised about how straightforward it was to put together,’ she adds. ‘No tools are required; it just all slots together, and zips keep everything in place very neatly. I built the crib in under 10 minutes. The five height settings that it offers enable it to stand level with your bed, and you can easily change the height by pressing the buttons on the side of the basket to lift or lower it. It is ideal for mums who have had a C-section as their baby is within easy reach. It also offers an easy-slide mechanism that allows you to slide it closer to the bed or further away.’

Value for money

Sitting very much in the middle of the price scale, the Iora Co-sleeper offers great value for money considering its added features such as its storage basket, ease of assembly, and portability.

Lynsey thinks the crib offers good value for money and found it to be a sturdy and reliable option that was comfortable for both her and her daughter. ‘At £189, the Iora isn’t overly expensive and is competitively priced against similar products on the market,’ she commented. ‘For the many features it offers, including five height adjustments, co-sleeping mode, and the large storage basket, I thought it offered good value for money. It is competitively priced and competes very well with other products on the market,’ she adds.

Overall, Lysey was impressed by how sturdy this bedside crib is compared to similar bedside cribs and how easy it is to assemble with just a few clicks. ‘It’s easy to put together, comfortable and sturdy, and aesthetically pleasing too. And Mia, my daughter, was instantly comfy in it!’