We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pros Beautiful design

Five types of noise

Automatic sleep sensor Cons High price

Not loud enough

Complicated when changing settings

The myCuddly sleep aid from myHummy is a comforter with a difference.

We asked parent reviewer Aryana Lindley to put the myCuddly sleep aid to the test with her 10-month-old baby, Liberty. Read our in-depth review to find out if it’s the best baby sleep aid for you.

It looks just like a soft toy your baby will want to cuddle, but it has a trick up its sleep: five different noises (white noise, pink noise, sea waves, falling rain, and amniotic waters) that will soothe your baby to sleep.

The myCuddly sleep aid also offers technology that allows it to restart if your baby starts to stir or cry, and it offers up to 12 hours of sound. There’s also a tie on the corner so you can easily attach a favourite dummy or teether.

“The myCuddly offers five types of sound, a sleep sensor, and no light for better sleep,” says Aryana.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £69.95

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐| Weighs: 800g | Age: From birth

You can’t help but find the myCuddly sweet to look at, and Aryana immediately fell in love with the product.

“When first seeing the myCuddly sleep aid I loved it,” she says. “It looks really cute and feels super soft. I also like the fact it comes with a hook and removable attachment ring on its back so you can hang it from the side of the crib.”

Aryana also liked the portability of the myCuddly and felt that it enabled Liberty to sleep for longer on the go.

“My daughter has always been used to white noise when sleeping and napping but as her white noise is built into our baby monitor, I wanted to try something I could transport around with us easily,” she explains.

“I tried using this to help my daughter at naps times when out and about and also gave it to her when she went to nursery as she has never been a great sleeper there. “Her nursery mentioned that since having it there, she has been able to sleep longer and more soundly!”

Comfort and features

Aryana appreciated the different sounds available in the myCuddly sleep aid, and the options around how long they can be played for, which offers flexibility based on your needs and environment.

“The five different sound features are great as you can choose one to best suit your baby and what they’re used to,” she adds.

“I like the option of having it play non-stop for 12 hours, or for 60 minutes to a gradual fade out. There’s also an inbuilt sleep sensor that will enter a standby mode – the sound will come back on again if the baby begins to stir. I had to play around with it a few times before I really got the hang of changing the settings, volume and being able to turn it off.”

Value for money

The myCuddly sleep aid is on the more expensive end of the spectrum, and Aryana feels that reflects the fact that its premium product compared to other sleep aids.

She appreciated the product’s “stylish design” and says she feels it will appeal to parents of young babies who are always on the move.

“It was really handy being able to take this out and about and when on the loudest setting I felt it did help my daughter stay sleeping when there was lots of background noise,” she adds.

“I would recommend this product to other parents as an introduction to a sleeping aid.”