Shnuggle Air Bedside Crib Review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Grows with baby

Looks beautiful

Incline option Cons Conversion kit costs extra

Incline option fiddly

Doesn’t rock

The Shnuggle Air is a baby item that’s made to last: not only does it function as a stylish bedside crib, but it can also grow with your child to transform into a full-sized cot as your baby grows. It gets our vote as one of the best bedside cribs you can buy for a number of reasons. With two simple yet sleek grey colourways to choose from, the crib boasts a calming curved appearance and dual-view breathable mesh sides too. It also has an incline option to help ease colic and reflux and comes with a breathable, hypo-allergenic fibre mattress included.

Eleanor Hayter, who is mum to Phoebe, 10 weeks, tried out the Shnuggle with her little one. She told us: ‘The Shnuggle Air Bedside Crib is a super stylish cot that is very reasonably priced for its quality. This crib appealed as it converts to a cot and can last up to two years. This makes it more economical for you and sustainable for the planet.’

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 14kg | Age: From birth

With a cute, curved shape, two grey colour options, a wooden frame and see-through mesh sides, the Shnuggle Air Bedside Crib is an attractive yet fuss-free addition to a bedroom or nursery. One major selling point for families is that if they invest in this crib, it will last till their kids are two years old, thanks to its ability to transform into a full-sized cot. Eleanor was impressed by the crib’s design. ‘It’s very sturdy and looks really nice,’ she says.

‘I love that it comes in two colours. I went for the dove grey. It looks a lot more expensive than it is, I think. It’s heavy but easily moveable around the room. The bottom of the crib has a useful storage section, which helps keep your room tidier.’

Eleanor also loved the longevity the crib offers. ‘I love that it converts to a cot so the transition to her own room should hopefully be smoother,’ she adds.

Comfort and features

The Shnuggle has numerous features to appeal to safety-conscious parents, including hypoallergenic fabrics, breathable mesh sides, a breathable mattress and seven height adjustments for different bed heights.

The safety features of the crib impressed Eleanor. She said: ‘The mattress is a hypo-allergenic airflow mattress offering 50% more breathability than other brands. This really appealed to me as most mums worry about their baby turning in the night.

Eleanor also thought the reflux feature was a handy added extra. ‘I have the crib on a slight incline for reflux,’ she adds. ‘This is a great feature however if you wanted to change it at night you will need an Allen key. The side can also come down on this crib and I found it easy to do.’

Eleanor also appreciated the sturdiness of the crib, saying: ‘It’s really well made, and my baby slept through the night in it at 10 weeks, so it’s clearly comfortable.’

Value for money

Considering most bedside cribs only last until your baby is around six months old, the longevity this crib offers makes it fantastic value. Eleanor found it ‘very good value’ and she would even ‘pay more’ than what it costs.

‘The Shnuggle looks really good, and it means you’ll only need one crib to see you through till two years,’ adds Eleanor. ‘Your baby will not have to get used to two different cots so this could aid the transition for them into a big cot. To convert it into a full-sized cot, parents will need to purchase a conversion kit and cot mattress.’