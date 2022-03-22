Silver Cross Voyager Co-Sleeper review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Voyager Co-Sleeper, by renowned British baby brand Silver Cross, is a great option for parents who want a portable, practical yet aesthetically pleasing bedside crib with lots of added extras for a reasonable price.

The crib has seven adjustable height positions, a handy storage shelf and an incline setting to help babies suffering with congestion, colic and reflux. It also has a really quick and easy compact fold and comes with an included travel bag, and lockable swivel wheels, to make it super-simple to transport with you for evenings or weekends away.

The Voyager Co-Sleeper was tested by Jo Adnitt, who is mum to Elara, 14 weeks. She was impressed by the look and feel of the Voyager, as well as its many features, and voted it the best bedside crib overall.

‘Silver Cross is primarily known as a heritage British manufacturer of luxury prams and pushchairs, but they also have an extensive range of furniture and car seats,’ she told us. The Voyager Co-Sleeper is their bedside crib offering with the high-end finish that you expect of the brand at a price point that feels more competitive than some of the other well-known luxury co-sleepers.’

Design

Weighs: 11kg | Age: From birth

With a simple, unobtrusive structure and calming grey marl fabrics, the Silver Cross Voyager will slot seamlessly into any nursery or bedroom. It has mesh side panels to help airflow in and out of the crib, as well as allowing parents to see their little ones. It also has a useful storage shelf so you can grab essentials in the middle of the night.

Jo appreciated the sleek look of the crib and found the storage shelf very handy. ‘The grey woven fabric and white mesh is thick and durable,’ she explained. ‘It’s classic and sleek and is neutral enough to look good in most bedrooms. If space is an issue, the fact the crib doesn’t have big feet that need to slot under the bed is a bonus – and yet it still pulls flush to the bedside. Underneath the bed, the flat mesh storage shelf is handy for keeping blankets, nappies, muslins, and so on.’

Jo found it very easy to assemble, taking it from the box to fully built in just 15 minutes. She found the portability of the crib a huge selling point. ‘When it arrived, the crib was neatly packaged in a flat box ready to construct at home,’ she says. ‘The frame comes in three main parts that are easy to fold out, held together with a mesh shelf underneath. Whilst a lot of co-sleepers claim to be portable, the Voyager was a simple case of clicking, zipping and locking pieces into place and I had it built within 15 minutes. Many co-sleepers claim to double as travel cots but most are so fiddly that parents just wouldn’t bother.’

As a travel cot, our tester found the Silver Cross Voyager genuinely simple to construct and deconstruct. ‘It folds easily in on itself and fits neatly in the waterproof travel bag,’ adds Jo.

Comfort and features

The Voyager has an impressive list of features, including swivel wheels that help you rock baby to sleep, an incline setting, and a quick and easy fold with an included travel bag. Jo appreciated all its features and found it comfortable to use for both baby and parents. ‘There are seven height settings allowing you to adjust the cot to most bed heights as well as tilting it on an incline which can help babies with reflux,’ she says. ‘Comfort is king for babies and the foam mattress is plush and luxurious, and thicker and softer than most other co-sleeper or travel cot mattresses.’

The wheels are also a useful extra feature – which Jo thinks reflects the quality of Silver Cross workmanship and design. ‘As with Silver Cross prams, the Voyager wheels are incredibly sturdy, each with a locking footbrake and they’re incredibly easy to steer,’ she added. ‘The fact the crib is on four wheels means that not only can you rock baby to sleep at night like a pram, but it is also really easy to push between rooms which is particularly handy if you live in a flat.’

Value for money

The Silver Cross Voyager isn’t the cheapest bedside crib you can buy, but Jo feels it reflects ‘brilliant’ value for money based on its functionality and how easy it is to use. ‘The Voyager is especially fantastic value for money for any parent wanting a co-sleeper that doubles as a travel cot,’ she says. ‘It provides comfort, quality, and a sleek but simple-to-use design. The fact that it’s on wheels and can help rock your baby to sleep at night is the icing on the cake.’

Our tester also felt that details such as the thickness of the mattress, and the fact that the crib has wheels, made it stand out from its similarly-priced rivals. ‘As a premium co-sleeper, the Voyager holds its own against any of the other luxury rivals on the market,’ she adds. ‘The deep foam mattress is supportive but soft and the fabrics are durable yet stylish. Although it doesn’t have a built-in rocking mechanism, the smooth gliding wheels allow you to rock your baby to sleep – as well as they would in a classic Silver Cross pram.’