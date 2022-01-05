The Original Grobag Ollie the Owl Baby Sleeping Bag Review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mum Hollie and her eight-month-old daughter Margot tried this Grobag sleeping bag on for size. Here’s how they got on.

The Original Grobag Ollie the Owl Baby Sleeping Bag has a lot going for it: a sweet unisex design that little ones will love; super soft fleecy material; it’s easy and safe to use; and is an affordable option.

Unusually for baby sleeping bags, this sleeping bag comes without any poppers anywhere; instead, there is a diagonal zip which finishes at the chin. The bag is long in length and would suit even the largest babies when they hit the upper 18-month age limit. It’s soft to touch and keeps a baby warm and cosy thanks to its 2.5 tog rating.

Design

This unisex sleeping bag comes with an adorable applique owl design in a neutral grey. This works with just about every colour of nursery. ‘When Margot wasn’t sleeping in the bag she liked playing with the little owl ears and looking at the design of the bag too,’ said our tester Hollie. ‘I really enjoyed putting Margot in this bag for her naps and at night. The soft fleecy material made her extra cuddly and I loved snuggling her in close during her last feed before bed.’

One of the standout features of this bag is its unusual shape. It’s narrow at the top, thanks to the diagonal zip design, meaning babies feel nice and secure. This makes it a great option for babies who’ve been used to being swaddled. It’s also ideal for little ones making the transition to a baby sleeping bag. ‘I swaddled Margot as a baby so this bag is a nice next step for babies like her who like feeling enclosed and supported by the material at night.’ The bottom of the bag is much wider, allowing little ones to kick their legs and move around to get comfortable.

Comfort and features

This sleeping bag differs from the standard, straight zip that closes under a baby’s armpit. This Grobag design has a diagonal zip that finishes under the chin. There are no poppers anywhere on the bag. Hollie found this a bit unnerving initially. ‘I wasn’t sure about this at first, but I actually think it was more comfortable for Margot, and the end of the zip was covered by a nice thick bit of material so no chance of the zip scratching her or her being able to play with it,’ said Hollie. ‘Even without shoulder poppers, it’s very easy to get Margot in and out of the bag. The zip goes round far enough for the bag to open out flat. This means nighttime nappy changes are quick.’

Despite her initial misgivings, Hollie was reassured after trying out the bag a few times. ‘This design made me feel the bag was very safe because there was no chance that her head would come through the neck hole,’ she said.

Value for money

At £35.99, this is not a budget sleeping bag. However, it feels luxurious and is amazing value for money. It has a long length, so will last you and your baby growing several growth spurts. Plus it’s unisex so can be passed down to brothers and sisters. This bag would suit parents who want to give sleeping bags a try and want a good quality product without spending too much. It’s pretty and functional and its design has a wide appeal thanks to its neutral shade.

‘It’s an excellent quality product at a great price point that would last most babies for a long while. The design is cute and it would make a lovely gift too,’ said Hollie.