Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Baby Bottle and Pouch Warmer review

Pros Incredibly easy to use

Defrosts / warms breastmilk from frozen

Neat and compact Cons Slow to warm room temperature milk

Start button is small and fiddly

The Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Baby Bottle and Pouch Warmer is our pick as one of the best bottle warmers. Lauren Godfrey put it to the test with her daughter Margot.



The Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Baby Bottle and Pouch Warmer gently and safely warms breast milk or formula to the perfect temperature. It’s our pick for the best premium bottle warmer. But is it the best bottle warmer for you?

It’s important to warm your baby’s milk slowly because nutrients are lost when it’s heated too fast. This bottle warmer heats breastmilk and formula to the perfect temperature in under four minutes, helping to preserve nutrients.

Design

Dimensions: 16.1 x 35.7 x 22.5 cm | Batteries required: No

The Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Baby Bottle and Pouch Warmer is particularly easy to operate. It heats milk from either chilled or frozen. An automatic timer works out the optimum warming time based on bottle type and the volume of the milk you’re heating. Additionally, the starting temperature of the milk determines how long the machine takes to warm it.

To gently warm your baby’s milk using this bottle warmer, all you need to do is select the type of container you’re using – plastic, glass or silicone. Next, select the volume and starting temperature of your milk. Then, the warmer automatically works out the warming time required to bring it to the optimal temperature for your baby to drink.

The settings on this bottle warmer are really easy to use, putting you in complete control. The easy-lift cradle means you can handle your baby’s bottle without getting your hands wet.

The bottle warmer has two temperature settings – warm the milk from chilled or from room temperature. It also has a keep-warm setting, for those rare times when your baby naps for longer than expected.

Unlike some bottle warmers, which only fit certain bottles or baby food pouches, this is designed to hold most brands. It’s a good choice if you have several different types of baby bottles or use various brands of baby food.

Comfort and features

“The Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Bottle and Pouch Warmer is incredibly easy to use,” says Lauren Godfrey, mum to Margot, 11 months. “I had to read the instructions twice, but that was only because I really couldn’t believe how easy it was was to operate.” “There are three settings to choose from when using this to warm your baby’s bottle or food. You simply select the setting you want, then press ‘start’ and wait for the beep. It’s genuinely that straightforward.” If you’re short on worktop space, this bottle warmer is a good choice. it’s slimline and compact you don’t need lots of room to use it. “Overall, it’s quick and easy to use but it also looks great in the kitchen,” adds Lauren. It’s a bonus, too, that this bottle warmer is so neat and compact. No-one wants bulky bits of baby gear cluttering up their kitchen, but this is slimline enough to tuck out of sight. We think this bottle warmer is a practical choice for anyone who’s short on space, as it doesn’t take up lots of room in you kitchen. It’s a good choice for busy mums who might have older children as well as a baby because you don’t need your hands free to operate it. Our tester couldn’t find any major downsides to using this bottle warmer. There are no fiddly features or disappointing elements of the design. However, she’d love it even more if the start button was a little bigger. “When using the Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Bottle and Pouch Warmer with one hand, which I often did by virtue of the fact that I was holding a wriggling and hungry baby in my other arm, I found the start button quite small,” adds Lauren. “So it’s sometimes a little tricky to find and press.” VIEW NOW – Amazon | £49.99

Value for money

The Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Bottle and Pouch Warmer is excellent value for money. In fact, it’s such good value that we had to check the price twice!

This is already a really affordable bottle warmer, but the fact that it’s so delightfully easy to use adds real value. Feeding a hungry baby can be a stressful experience at times, and grappling with fiddly buttons whilst trying to operate a complicated bottle warmer is the last thing you need when you have a fractious baby in your arms.

The beauty of this bottle warmer lies in how simple it is to operate. You don’t have to jab at the controls or try to remember a complicated sequence of buttons to press to make it. It’s intuitive and fuss-free to use.

That simplicity of design makes this even better value for money. We’d happily pay twice the price for a gadget that really does make a parent’s life that little bit easier. Getting it in such an affordable package is the icing on the cake.