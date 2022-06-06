Trending:

The utterly adorable Jubilee moment between Mike Tindall and cheeky Prince Louis you probably didn’t spot

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • Mike Tindall was seen playfully telling off cheeky Prince Louis in a seriously sweet moment at Queen’s Jubilee Pageant at the weekend. 

    Mike Tindall was seen giving four-year-old Prince Louis a funny ‘I’m watching you’ hand signal as he joined his wife, Zara Tindall’s, royal relatives for a special day at the Jubilee pageant.

    The little prince was watching the Jubilee finale from the balcony with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with the likes of Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Mike and Zara Tindall and their little ones.

    Louis once again showed his cheeky personality by breaking out in a number of dances, flinging his arms in the air, and pulling funny faces.

    Credit: Getty Images

    Louis was also seen on camera raising his hands to his face and blowing a ‘raspberry’ while his mother looked on, seemingly entertained by the young prince.

    Mike was spotted cheekily warning Louis to behave while he grinned and chuckled.

    During the Trooping the Colour procession on Friday, Louis entertained bystanders with a variety of comical grins and expressions while standing on the balcony alongside the Queen, Prince Charles, and his mother and father.

    At the Jubilee Pageant, Louis was also spotted dancing with his Grandpa Prince Charles while sitting on his knee.

    Mike and Zara, who are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas, are good friends of Kate and William, and the two families spend a lot of time together as their children are around the same age.

    Mike and Zara also attended several of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, which honour her extraordinary 70 years on the throne.